United Healthcare Grants United Language Group Partner Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group (ULG) has been granted a partner award from UnitedHealthcare’s Government Operations team for being a valued partner.

Representatives from ULG recently attended the UnitedHealthcare 2021 Partner Summit where they presented ULG’s advancements in Member Health Outcomes, Interpretation, and Translation Solutions to support underserved communities.

ULG supports the UnitedHealthcare group with a variety of language access solutions including:

Member Communications & Medical Claims Translation: In addition to translating UnitedHealthcare’s member communications, ULG created an innovative and secure medical claims platform for rapid processing of thousands of claims into precise forms to efficiently provide UnitedHealthcare with the exact information they need to process the claim.

Over the Phone Interpretation: ULG’s seamless integration with the UnitedHealthcare customer service team provides instantaneous response for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) members. By using interactive voice recognition (IVR), ULG’s call center operators can connect LEP callers with an interpreter in under 30 seconds.

ULG also streamlined the billing process for its translation and interpretation services to save the UnitedHealthcare accounting team hundreds of hours every month on complex invoicing.

“United Language Group is honored to be recognized as a valued partner with an industry leader like UnitedHealthcare,” says James Dodson, EVP of Interpretation at United Language Group. “We look forward to our continued innovation and collaboration.”

The need for experienced interpreters who understand both the culture of the LEP communities, and the nuances of complex issues is growing. ULG continues to push the boundaries between technology and language services to provide unique interpretation solutions for its customers, including UnitedHealthcare. This is evident in ULG’s Direct Connect and Community Connect programs, which provide patients and members instant access to an interpreter who can communicate with them in their native language and help them understand their healthcare provider.

ABOUT United Language Group

For over 20 years, United Language Group has provided the language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpreting providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.

