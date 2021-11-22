Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) Market Report 2021: Digital Transformation Drive to Rev Up Opportunities - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.

The global market would continue to expand as the electronic devices industry grows, applications increase for ceramic substrates, demand increases from various end-use sectors, and prevalence increases for high thermal stability ceramics. The various end-use sectors that are pushing demand for co-fired ceramics include the telecommunications, automotive, medical, industrial, and defense and aerospace sectors.

A key reason for these sectors preferring LTCC and HTCC is the robust benefits profile that co-fired ceramics have over the conventional printed circuit boards in terms of greater thermal stability and nature of their chemical inactivity. Increasing demand of high-end computing systems and nanotechnology would bring new opportunities for market expansion.

A large part of the market growth is also being contributed by the fast-expanding dependence on wireless telecommunication devices. While the existing 4G mobile communication technology is already hugely successful, the impending launch of the 5G technology is likely to open new avenues of growth for this market.

The huge popularity of LTCC can be attributed to its efficiency driven performance in lowering transmission and improving thermal permittivity. The LTCC process is expected to continue to enjoy massive popularity as demand for LTCC components continues to come from the telecommunication, automotive, medical, aviation and defense sectors.

The HTCC ceramic heating sheet is a relatively new invention in energy-saving ceramic heating element and greater-efficiency environmental protection. These ceramic elements find large-scale use in agricultural and industrial technology, science and medical, military and aerospace, and communication and environmental protection sectors, among others.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $557.7 Million by 2026

The Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.93% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$557.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$576.1 Million by the year 2027.

The Asia-Pacific market is the largest region owing to the presence of a large number of co-fired ceramic manufacturers. The rapid increase in demand for electronic devices, coupled with technological advancements and improvements in electronics, is helping LTCC and HTCC demand grow in the region.

The North American market is expected to grow at a modest pace backed by increased funding in modern military equipment, growth of wireless telecommunication, and expanding consumer market for premium consumer electronic devices, among others.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive to Rev Up Opportunities

IoT Ecosystem to Underpin Future Growth

Growing Emphasis on Industrial Automation to Boost Market Prospects

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Rapidly Growing Uptake of MEMS to Underpin Market Expansion

Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of LTCC and HTCC Technology

Established Use Case in Aerospace & Defense Sector Augurs Well

Trends in Defense Electronics Vertical Support Future Growth

Anticipated Post Pandemic Recovery in Commercial Aviation Sector to Augment Demand

Market to Gain from Sustained Demand Growth in Telecommunications Sector

Lucrative Opportunities in the Consumer Electronics Sector

Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to Augment Prospects

Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

