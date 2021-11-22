Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) 3Q Reporting of 127% YTD Gains of Total Assets

SHERIDAN, WY, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌Pink:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ proudly announces the completion of 3rd Quarter 2021 consolidated statement of earnings and liabilities.

Sam Barraza, President,‌ ‌states,‌ “This time last year the company made the announcement it had become Pink Current with OTC markets and would enter into the cannabis, real estate, and crypto markets. We are proud to say that in one-year Critical Solutions has completed these goals and is entering a phase where all the investments of time, energy, and money are paying dividends to the company and will further drive shareholder value. It is Important to note the company has officially completed the Share Exchange and consolidation of all assets from MKH Ventures into Critical Solutions. The consolidation statement has made a significant positive impact to the holdings and balance sheet of Critical Solutions third quarter posting. As a result of the positive impact, the company will immediately petition to remove shell status from OTC Markets to further the success of CSLI.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President, adds, “From December 31st, 2020, to the end of third quarter 2021, the company has increased Assets from $522,621 dollars to $1,186,697 dollars representing over 127% gain of total assets in only 9 months and has only experienced a 30% increase in liabilities. This significant gain was achieved by the multiple profit-sharing agreements in cannabis and equity investments in real estate and machinery that have been paying dividends to the company. For example, in the past nine months, the company’s investments include the following:

· Investment in Global Green Solutions, Inc. for the acquisition 9.9% common shares in exchange for consulting services valued at $143,184.

· Profit sharing contract with 770 Washington LLC of $100,000

· Referral fee agreements with AKKB Holdings LLC and 770 Washington LLC of $360,000

· Investment in a Machinery, Equipment, Land and Building (real estate) of $300,652

Additional key investments include the majority ownership of Rodedawg International Ind., Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and the majority ownership of Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS).”

During this quarter, on July 22nd, 2021, the Company moved beyond the cannabis and real estate contracts and acquired Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) to enter into the entertainment and NFT/Crypto industry. Management felt that this was an important acquisition to demonstrate to the shareholders that in one year we could achieve the goal of entering all three diversified high-growth markets (cannabis, real estate, and crypto) that provide significant gains to the balance sheet and could protect shareholders from potential market changes. In the past few months, the company has secured contracts with two other production companies for feature films that will be released in 2022. Furthermore, both production companies have agreed to working with both Critical Solutions and Universal Systems, Inc. for the development of NFT Crypto that will be launched on a proprietary NFT marketplace jointly owned by Critical Solutions, Inc. and Universal Systems, Inc. Future announcement will follow.

A video update covering this press release will be featured on the company website homepage and hosted on the new company YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99LpmXmpCaCiQkm3o_hhuQ

Follow the link to subscribe to the video series.

Mr. Munck concludes, “We believe that this quarterly filing represents that the company will continue to maintain the strategy and directive of achieving 200-300% gains with any equity capital we raise. We have demonstrated that we know how to raise money, deploy money, and achieve high rates of return. Lastly, we also want to thank our staff and the staff at Pubco Reporting for ensuring that our reporting was completed on time as promised.

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company is still using the Twitter address https://twitter.com/MKHVentures . Our team is working to update the Twitter address to reflect our company’s changes.

Contact Information:

CSLI Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Critical Solutions, Inc.

1-800-395- 6811

ir@criticalsolutionsinc.com



Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Critical Solutions, Inc.