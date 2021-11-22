Brazil Pet Care Market - Market Outlook, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Cat Litter, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements and Others), By Pet Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats) Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Covid-19 Impact on Brazil:

Covid 19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on Brazil, especially in the first half of 2020 as the per capita infections remained higher than other South American countries. The pandemic weighed on economic activity and the country witnessed negative GDP growth of 4.1% in 2020. The impact of the pandemic was felt across the industries however, FMCG and pet care recorded positive growth. The pandemic triggered the need for stimulus packages to revive the economy and the Brazil Ministry of Economy announced a stimulus package of USD 150 billion (R$ 750 billion) to abate the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The stimulus package helped the economy to record a slower recovery in the second half of 2020 and it continues to gain further momentum in Q1 and Q2 of 2021, with real GDP registering a growth of around 1.3% quarter on quarter in Q1 2021. With the improvement in business sentiment, the pet care industry is showing improved performance in 2021.

Brazil Pet Care Shows Resilience:

Brazil witnessed growth in pet adoption emanating from increased loneliness during Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown measures. According to our latest Brazil Pet Care Market report, the county has the highest small dog (weighing 20 pounds or less) population with over 102 dogs per 1000 people and the Brazil pet care market recorded positive growth despite headwinds like the Covid-19 pandemic and negative GDP growth. With the continuance of work from home, Brazilian pet owners remained closer to their pets and preferred premium products especially dog and cat treats thus helping the treats to register higher year on year (YoY) growth in 2020.

Pet owners in Brazil rushed to stockpiling of dry pet food during the global pandemic and smaller pet food companies faced challenges in stock replenishing following supply chain disruptions. Consequently, Brazil's government had to notify the entire pet industry as essential services to ease the supply chain disruptions. The country's strong dog population of around 60 million and pet humanization coupled with the continuance of premiumization in pet food will take Brazil's pet care industry to USD 11 billion by 2025.

New Product Launches:

Brazil saw around 35 new product launches in the dog and cat food category with dog food accounting for around 61% of these launches. In the years 2020-21, the country witnessed new launches from Nestle Purina, Mogiana Alimentos, and many new launches from smaller companies as well. For instance, Mogiana Alimentos launched a new premium cat food under the Gaubi Natural brand that contains 66% animal origin high quality protein and 34% vegetables, minerals ingredients.

Competitive Landscape:

Global companies Mars and Nestle Purina continue to dominate Brazil pet food market. Other companies such as Grandfood Industria, Total Alimentos, and Mogiana Alimentos are also important players in Brazil's pet food market. In the year 2021, Nestle launched a new cat food 'Purina One Visible Nutrition' in Brazil with the claims of containing real chicken and salmon. The new launch is aimed at cat owners who are keen to feed premium products to their cats and also address the growing obesity in the cats.

E-retailers Register Strong Growth:

E-retailers witnessed strong growth especially in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 as Brazilian pet owners preferred to purchase their pet supplies from online retailers. With high per capita Covid-19 infections, consumers distanced from large modern retailers like hypermarkets and supermarkets and instead chose local pet shops, thus leading to improved value sales in pet shops as well as in e-retailers. Also, as per our internal survey conducted in Brazil, over 59% of e-shoppers said that they would continue buying their pet food from e-retailers in the post-pandemic period as well.

Companies Mentioned

General Mills (Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.)

Grandfood Industria e Comercio Ltda

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Desidratados Alcon Ltda

Lupus Desenvolvimento em Alimentos Ltda

Mars Brasil Alimentos Ltda

Mogiana Alimentos SA

Nestle Brasil Ltda.

Royal Canin do Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda

Total Alimentos S.A.

