Introducing Trickle: Smart Contracts Without Coding, Built by Developers for Everyone

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand-new platform Trickle is a decentralized smart contract archive designed to integrate with Substrate. It's built by developers and for developers, and it's simple and easy to use by everyone.

As a platform, we're fundamentally trying to solve two major issues with smart contract development and the difficulties associated with creating and growing dApps.

DeFi has exhibited explosive growth in recent years and has proven to be a disruptive innovation to the existing financial legacy architecture. Through an interconnected ecosystem of services such as financial management, investing, and lending, DeFi has enabled complete financial evolution for the masses.

Universal barriers to entry

Smart contracts are inherently complex and finding individuals with the necessary expertise to build secure and self-functioning code is extremely challenging.

With an easy-to-use interface, users can deploy smart contracts and launch NFTs with Trickle. To ensure code integrity and reduce fraud, the transaction process takes place on Trickle's decentralized blockchain protocol.

White label solutions tailored for decentralized markets

While DeFi's ethos is based on the virtues of decentralized technology, ironically, many existing DeFi platforms are centralized. While most offer white label solutions, they're only accessible through a provided interface. White label solutions refer to products or services designed and approved by an enterprise (Trickle) to be sold to a business concern. A new company has the right to use the service under its own label.

These services are problematic for many reasons - the user has to sign up and register with each one separately, so they face limitations in their accessibility. If users want to transfer tokens from one service to another, they need two separate wallets.

What happens when one of these centralized services shuts down? The whole ecosystem suffers as users lose access to their data and funds.

Perfect for developers

The demand for qualified blockchain developers is increasing, but the supply is struggling to keep up. This creates inefficiencies in the market.

However, many project owners cannot hire developers of the necessary caliber, which leaves many projects development stagnating and prevents many promising ideas from launching at the root level. Such events are the antithesis of DeFi's mission of universal inclusivity and opportunity.

Innovation should never be reserved for those lucky to enjoy limited services, but rather a universal application of imagination. Trickle enables forward-thinking progress and longevity by removing the biggest obstacles associated with DeFi project development.

About Trickle

Trickle is an open-source smart contract archive. Designed for integration with Substrate in mind. Trickle combines simplicity and functionality to bring you one of the most user-friendly feature-rich tools you will find in the Crypto Space. Built by developers, for everyone.

Website | Email | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | CoinMarketCap



For more information:

LinkedIn: Rhyan Cook, Founder of Trickle.

Email Address: Admin@trickle.cloud

Related Files

Trickle's litepaper..pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Trickle | Open-Source Smart Contract for everyone









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment