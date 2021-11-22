English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 November to Friday 19 November:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,439 85,095,251 15 November 2021 260 18,917.5400 4,918,560 16 November 2021 260 18,750.6900 4,875,179 17 November 2021 270 18,626.6300 5,029,190 18 November 2021 300 18,361.7700 5,508,531 19 November 2021 300 18,645.0300 5,593,509 Total 15-19 November 1,390 25,924,970 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,473 18,651.0575 27,473,008 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,302 138,493,229 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,302 138,493,229 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 25,769 517,349,996 15 November 2021 2,306 19,892.5500 45,872,220 16 November 2021 2,306 19,736.0700 45,511,377 17 November 2021 2,356 19,643.1900 46,279,356 18 November 2021 2,507 19,441.4300 48,739,665 19 November 2021 2,507 19,842.3800 49,744,847 Total 15-19 November 11,982 236,147,465 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,470 19,706.6521 88,088,735 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 42,221 841,586,196 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 42,221 841,586,196

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,249 A shares and 477,900 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.03% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments