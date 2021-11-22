Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 November to Friday 19 November:     
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)4,439 85,095,251
15 November 202126018,917.54004,918,560
16 November 202126018,750.69004,875,179
17 November 202127018,626.63005,029,190
18 November 202130018,361.77005,508,531
19 November 202130018,645.03005,593,509
Total 15-19 November1,390 25,924,970
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,47318,651.057527,473,008
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)7,302 138,493,229
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)7,302 138,493,229
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)25,769 517,349,996
15 November 20212,30619,892.550045,872,220
16 November 20212,30619,736.070045,511,377
17 November 20212,35619,643.190046,279,356
18 November 20212,50719,441.430048,739,665
19 November 20212,50719,842.380049,744,847
Total 15-19 November11,982 236,147,465
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,47019,706.652188,088,735
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)42,221 841,586,196
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)42,221 841,586,196

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,249 A shares and 477,900 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.03% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

