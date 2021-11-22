Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 November to Friday 19 November:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|4,439
|85,095,251
|15 November 2021
|260
|18,917.5400
|4,918,560
|16 November 2021
|260
|18,750.6900
|4,875,179
|17 November 2021
|270
|18,626.6300
|5,029,190
|18 November 2021
|300
|18,361.7700
|5,508,531
|19 November 2021
|300
|18,645.0300
|5,593,509
|Total 15-19 November
|1,390
|25,924,970
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,473
|18,651.0575
|27,473,008
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,302
|138,493,229
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,302
|138,493,229
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|25,769
|517,349,996
|15 November 2021
|2,306
|19,892.5500
|45,872,220
|16 November 2021
|2,306
|19,736.0700
|45,511,377
|17 November 2021
|2,356
|19,643.1900
|46,279,356
|18 November 2021
|2,507
|19,441.4300
|48,739,665
|19 November 2021
|2,507
|19,842.3800
|49,744,847
|Total 15-19 November
|11,982
|236,147,465
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,470
|19,706.6521
|88,088,735
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|42,221
|841,586,196
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|42,221
|841,586,196
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,249 A shares and 477,900 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.03% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 November 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
