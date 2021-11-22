ALYI Announces $10 Million 2022 Base Revenue Target And $50 Million Stretch Target

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced an initial $10 million base revenue target for 2022 and a stretch revenue target of $50 million.

The base revenue target is calculated from what management anticipates to generate as a result of the projected expansion of its existing electric vehicle sales rollout in Sub Sahara Africa. ALYI has initiated the delivery of its first electric motorcycles for the taxi market in Kenya and three wheeled electric Bahas for the taxi and delivery market in Ethiopia. ALYI anticipates $2 million in revenue in 2021.

In addition to vehicle sales, ALYI expects revenue from EV Ecosystem sponsorship sales and EV partnerships.

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

ALYI is building an Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI’s EV Ecosystem strategy is centered on first introducing EVs in the rugged and economically developing Sub Saharan region of Africa. Sub-Sahara Africa provides both a technology leapfrog opportunity with low per capita transportation resources and an ideal proving ground for best-in-class EV solutions. EVs can be a first transportation resource here, not one that has to replace an existing conventional transportation resource. And if an EV solution can meet the environmental, limited resource, and economic challenges of Sub-Sahara Africa, then it is a proven best in class EV solution.

ALYI intends to build a globally recognized EV race series in Kenya in conjunction with an EV technology hub hosting EV race events combined with EV technology symposiums and trade shows. ALYI plans to brand the EV race and technology hub as essential to every EV business contender. ALYI’s vision is for every EV business to view participation in ALYI’s Kenya EV race and technology hub as critical to their own respective EV brands.

ALYI has recently announced finalizing terms on two acquisitions anticipated to close within the next two weeks. One acquisition expands ALYI’s potential to penetrate the motorcycle taxi market in Kenya and the second acquisition secures ALYI’s electric motorsports business. The electric motorsports business could begin generating revenue in 2022 and move ALYI substantiatly toward its stretch revenue target.

ALYI also anticipates revenue from its partnership program. ALYI is developing key EV Ecosystem partnerships structured with the potential to generate income. The first such partnership income is anticipated in 2022 and once confirmed that the partnership is executing on time, the revenue contribution is anticipated to be substantial.

Management will publish a target revenue presentation next week with details on its projected EV sales, EV Ecosystem Sponsorship sales and EV Ecosystem Partnership income.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .