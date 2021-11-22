Global Intelligent Sprayer Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

AMAZONEN-WERKE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG, HARDI, Herbert Dammann GmbH Pflanzenschutztechnik, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, Jacto Inc., Martignani Srl, Micron Sprayers, Munckhof Fruit Tech Innovators, Bilberry, Exel Industries, Smart Guided Systems LLC., Greeneye Technology, Blue River Technology, Farmtario, Green Gorilla, among others are the key players in the intelligent sprayer market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Intelligent Sprayer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% between 2021 to 2026. The emerging need to save growers time and money along with rapidly growing concerns regarding environmental pollution caused by the presence of excess pesticides in air or water is driving the need for intelligent sprayers during the forecast period.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Intelligent Sprayer Market - Forecast to 2026


By Application (Row Crops, Arboriculture, Viticulture, Horticulture), By Size of the Farms (Small-Sized Farms, Large-Sized Farms), By Mobility (Mounted, Self-Propelled, Trailed), By Capacity (Ultra-low Volume, Low Volume, High Volume), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa), Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis


Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, intelligent sprayer for viticulture is estimated to grow rapidly due to its increased use in orchard and vineyard cultivation
  • As per the size of the farms, large-sized farms are expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the presence of innumerable farms around the world
  • As per the mobility outlook, the self-propelled segment is expected to hold the lion’s share as they are adapted to address crop productivity demands on a wide scale
  • As per the capacity outlook, the market for low volume sprays is estimated to have the largest share due to the usage of low-volume sprayers to minimize the volume of spray solutions
  • AMAZONEN-WERKE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG, HARDI, Herbert Dammann GmbH Pflanzenschutztechnik, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, Jacto Inc., Martignani Srl, Micron Sprayers, Munckhof Fruit Tech Innovators, Bilberry, Exel Industries, Smart Guided Systems LLC., Greeneye Technology, Blue River Technology, Farmtario, Green Gorilla, among others are the key players in the intelligent sprayer market.

Request a Sample copy the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/intelligent-sprayer-market-3598


Application Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Row Crops
  • Arboriculture
  • Viticulture
  • Horticulture

Size of the Farms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Small-Sized Farms
  • Large-Sized Farms

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Mounted
  • Self-Propelled
  • Trailed

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Ultra-low Volume
  • Low Volume
  • High Volume

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Intelligent Sprayer Market
                            
                            
                                GlobalIntelligentSprayerMarket
                            
                            
                                Agriculture Sprayers Market
                            
                            
                                Intelligent Sprayer System
                            
                            
                                Sprayers
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data