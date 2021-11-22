Global Intelligent Sprayer Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Intelligent Sprayer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% between 2021 to 2026. The emerging need to save growers time and money along with rapidly growing concerns regarding environmental pollution caused by the presence of excess pesticides in air or water is driving the need for intelligent sprayers during the forecast period.







By Application (Row Crops, Arboriculture, Viticulture, Horticulture), By Size of the Farms (Small-Sized Farms, Large-Sized Farms), By Mobility (Mounted, Self-Propelled, Trailed), By Capacity (Ultra-low Volume, Low Volume, High Volume), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa), Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, intelligent sprayer for viticulture is estimated to grow rapidly due to its increased use in orchard and vineyard cultivation

As per the size of the farms, large-sized farms are expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the presence of innumerable farms around the world

As per the mobility outlook, the self-propelled segment is expected to hold the lion’s share as they are adapted to address crop productivity demands on a wide scale

As per the capacity outlook, the market for low volume sprays is estimated to have the largest share due to the usage of low-volume sprayers to minimize the volume of spray solutions

AMAZONEN-WERKE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG, HARDI, Herbert Dammann GmbH Pflanzenschutztechnik, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, Jacto Inc., Martignani Srl, Micron Sprayers, Munckhof Fruit Tech Innovators, Bilberry, Exel Industries, Smart Guided Systems LLC., Greeneye Technology, Blue River Technology, Farmtario, Green Gorilla, among others are the key players in the intelligent sprayer market.





Application Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Row Crops

Arboriculture

Viticulture

Horticulture

Size of the Farms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Small-Sized Farms

Large-Sized Farms

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Mounted

Self-Propelled

Trailed



Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Ultra-low Volume

Low Volume

High Volume



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





