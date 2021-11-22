GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended November 20, 2021





GGTOOR INC., ANNOUNCES IT WILL MAKE APPLICATION TO UPGRADE TO THE OTC:QB

THOMASVILLE, GA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company will proceed with PCAOB compliant audits necessary for the Company to become fully reporting. The audits will commence the first week of January 2022. The Company expects the audits to take 6 weeks and upon completion the Company will be submitting a request to upgrade its listing from the current OTC:PINK to the OTC:QB. The independent audit firm the Company has selected is Accell Audit & Compliance, PA located in Tampa, Florida.

The move to becoming fully reporting has been in the works for over a year but got stalled when at the end of the audit process months ago, the Company was informed the SGI Convertible Debt, which at the time was being litigated, would have to be acknowledged by the Company for the full amount of the plaintiff’s litigation demands. This became extremely problematic for two reasons; (1) SGI was requesting the judge to grant them over $9,000,000 which was completely absurd given the original principal was under $50,000 and (2) If the Company acknowledged the debt, it would have given up its defense that the Statute of Limitations had passed. According to New York law, any acknowledgement of the debt would have reset the Statute of Limitations date to the date the debt was acknowledged. The Company had no choice but to abandon the audits until the litigation action had been settled. Now that the SGI Group LLC. litigation action has been settled, the Company has no barriers to becoming fully reporting and to make application to upgrade its listing.

John V Whitman Jr. had this to say, “Our shareholders deserve more, and we are going to give it to them. There was never a doubt the Company would make application to upgrade its listing, however the Company had to complete some much-needed housekeeping before making its application. I could not be more pleased to inform shareholders we expect audits to be complete and our upgrade to the OTC:QB to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.”

The Company has almost completed its Affiliate Program Terms and Conditions. The Affiliate Program will provide independent eSports facilities and operators to operate under the GGToor Brand. The Company will provide the capital necessary to upgrade these facilities to meet the demands of gamers and although they will be independently owned, they will pay the Company a percentage of their revenues for use of our brand, the capital infusion and for ongoing marketing and promotion. This Affiliate Program will be a huge boost to both the independent business and to the Company as collectively they can be stronger than either could be if they continued to operate independently. More details on the Company’s Affiliate Program will be released in the coming days.

This Week’s Tournament Results

The week ended November 20, 2021, we had four major events: Clash Royal, Pokémon TCG, The Gathering Arena, Legends of Runeterra and Yu-Gi-Oh. GGToor x DLE #14 was a real redemption arc for some old favorite decks! While we still had all the usual meta decks like Harpies, Destiny HERO, and Melodious dominate the overall and Top 64 representation, a lot of them actually fell to the wayside this tournament to unexpected faces.

Sunweasel's Ritual Beast deck, a previous meta titan now rogue, made an impressive run to Top 8 for that sweet prize money alongside Aelfred's even more rogue Mayakashi deck. The spice kept going in Top 4 with Fenix's T.G. deck, which overcame its hits from the last banlist to prove that it can still compete.

Of course, the real star of the show was the Gaia deck. Many thought the deck to be gone from the meta as it just could not keep up with the rise of Destiny HEROs popularized by GGToor x DLE #12 and #13. Players REVERSO and SP BlitzCorgi defied the odds to take Top 8 and 2nd place respectively, putting the deck back on the map! Alas, in the end, the grand prize still went to a meta regular: Trapdexter's Water Xyz deck.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/

https://GGToor.com/home.php