Zero Waste Group: The Rubbish Removal Company that Looks Out for Both Its Customers and the Planet

Zero Waste Group is on a mission to take care of its customers and the planet as a whole, offering eco-friendly rubbish removal services for homes, gardens and commercial properties across the UK.

With more and more focus being drawn towards environmental issues such as climate change, littering, pollution and CO2 emissions, there has never been a better time to be more eco-conscious. By being more aware and reducing what we consume, reusing what we can and recycling almost everything else, we can try to create a better world.

More and more companies are going down an eco-friendly route. For Zero Waste Group, Rubbish Removal, that’s an easy route to take. This company has always strived to take care of the planet we all call home, placing great emphasis on the recycling element of its rubbish removal services.

Looking out for the planet

When it comes to protecting the planet, we cannot ignore the matter of waste disposal. Proper, responsible waste disposal is vital because it’s highly beneficial to the environment; without it, our planet and its resources are prone to contamination and other environmental hazards, including:

Air contamination

Soil contamination

Water contamination

Climate change

These issues are to be taken seriously as they can harm human, animal and plant life by causing famine, disease, natural disasters and other health concerns.

Zero Waste Group work tirelessly to ensure all the waste they collect is disposed of ethically and responsibly. Staff there always focus on recycling waste as much as possible, and working as a unit they manage to save an impressive 92% of the waste they collect from being dumped on a landfill. The company holds Waste Carriers Licenses, so you can have total peace of mind knowing that everything is being done ethically and responsibly – and the team always provide a clear trail to show you how and where you rubbish has been taken.

What’s more, on its mission to help clear any and all waste in an eco-friendly way, Zero Waste Group works closely with many likeminded businesses along the way to offer community eco support (for example, by donate reusable items to local charities). Get in touch with a member of the team today to find out more about their environmental aims!

Looking out for customers

Zero Waste Group offers professional, high-quality domestic and commercial waste removal services to suit a variety of needs. So, whether you need to empty the home of a beloved relative who has passed on, or you need your garage or garden cleared ready for a make-over, or even if you need some hazardous waste removed from a commercial property, the team at Zero Waste Group will be more than happy to help!

Zero Waste Group is rated 4.8 on Trustpilot at the time of writing, with over 1,500 reviews. One review from a satisfied customer named Raj said: “The team from zero waste group who I have used on three occasions now have always been extremely punctual, efficient and also creative when faced with unusual situations. I will happily continue use them again in the future.”

This excellent reputation has been carefully built by the Zero Waste Group team offering professional, affordable services. This, combined with their inspiring commitment to recycling as much as possible quickly and responsibly and the fact the company is fully licensed and insured, makes Zero Waste Group one of the most trusted and praised waste removal companies in the UK.

If you require a reliable, environmentally-friendly waste removal service, simply get in touch with the team today to see how they can cater to your needs!

About Zero Waste Group:

Zero Waste Group offer expert rubbish removal services to clients across the nation, serving a variety of areas including Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, Rubbish Removal Portsmouth, Rubbish Removal Southampton, Surrey, West Midlands, West Sussex and Wiltshire.

To find out more about the company and what they have to offer, please visit the website at https://www.zerowastegroup.co.uk/. If you have a query, you may call 0345 241 6055 or email info@zerowastegroup.co.uk.

