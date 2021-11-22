IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – October 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.030 trillion at the end of October 2021. Assets increased by $44.3 billion or 2.2% compared to September 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $5.6 billion in October 2021.

ETF assets totalled $331.9 billion at the end of October 2021. Assets increased by $13.5 billion or 4.3% compared to September 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.4 billion in October 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassOct. 2021Sep. 2021Oct. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced3,290 4,276 1,171 57,081 (4,894)
Equity1,966 1,839 (3)34,152 (475)
Bond367 1,594 1,775 15,099 13,437 
Specialty420 424 616 5,167 5,035 
Total Long-term Funds6,043 8,132 3,559 111,499 13,104 
Total Money Market Funds(408)(205)(167)(7,095)4,322 
Total5,636 7,927 3,393 104,404 17,425 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassOct. 2021Sep. 2021Oct. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced996.8978.2812.6874.4
Equity727.1699.6522.0593.4
Bond258.7260.8238.6246.4
Specialty21.120.332.134.9
Total Long-term Funds2,003.61,958.91,605.31,749.1
Total Money Market Funds26.627.136.934.4
Total 2,030.31,986.01,642.11,783.5

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassOct. 2021Sep. 2021Oct. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced2123181933,403 1,522
Equity3,1202211,29027,198 19,832
Bond4611,73924210,665 9,005
Specialty472286887,117 1,644
Total Long-term Funds4,2652,5651,81348,383 32,003
Total Money Market Funds134282154(862)2,385
Total 4,3992,8471,96747,522 34,387

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassOct. 2021Sep. 2021Oct. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced11.411.06.27.2
Equity212.9201.8138.1158.4
Bond87.687.876.079.3
Specialty13.611.55.05.2
Total Long-term Funds325.5312.1225.3250.0
Total Money Market Funds6.46.36.97.3
Total331.9318.3232.1257.3

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


