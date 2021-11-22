IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – October 2021

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $2.030 trillion at the end of October 2021. Assets increased by $44.3 billion or 2.2% compared to September 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $5.6 billion in October 2021.

ETF assets totalled $331.9 billion at the end of October 2021. Assets increased by $13.5 billion or 4.3% compared to September 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.4 billion in October 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2021 Sep. 2021 Oct. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 3,290 4,276 1,171 57,081 (4,894 ) Equity 1,966 1,839 (3 ) 34,152 (475 ) Bond 367 1,594 1,775 15,099 13,437 Specialty 420 424 616 5,167 5,035 Total Long-term Funds 6,043 8,132 3,559 111,499 13,104 Total Money Market Funds (408 ) (205 ) (167 ) (7,095 ) 4,322 Total 5,636 7,927 3,393 104,404 17,425

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2021 Sep. 2021 Oct. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 996.8 978.2 812.6 874.4 Equity 727.1 699.6 522.0 593.4 Bond 258.7 260.8 238.6 246.4 Specialty 21.1 20.3 32.1 34.9 Total Long-term Funds 2,003.6 1,958.9 1,605.3 1,749.1 Total Money Market Funds 26.6 27.1 36.9 34.4 Total 2,030.3 1,986.0 1,642.1 1,783.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2021 Sep. 2021 Oct. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 212 318 193 3,403 1,522 Equity 3,120 221 1,290 27,198 19,832 Bond 461 1,739 242 10,665 9,005 Specialty 472 286 88 7,117 1,644 Total Long-term Funds 4,265 2,565 1,813 48,383 32,003 Total Money Market Funds 134 282 154 (862 ) 2,385 Total 4,399 2,847 1,967 47,522 34,387

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2021 Sep. 2021 Oct. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.4 11.0 6.2 7.2 Equity 212.9 201.8 138.1 158.4 Bond 87.6 87.8 76.0 79.3 Specialty 13.6 11.5 5.0 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 325.5 312.1 225.3 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 6.4 6.3 6.9 7.3 Total 331.9 318.3 232.1 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

