22 November 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 November 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/11/2021



Share Price:



£6.5277 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/11/2021



Share Price:



£6.5277 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/11/2021 Simon Coles 20 20 2,008 Katy Wilde 19 19 3,566 Alan Dale 19 19 2,091 Benjamin Ford 19 19 662 Nicholas Wiles 19 19 577 Mark Latham 19 19 144 Tanya Murphy 20 20 229

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)1707 954437

-ends-