VizyPay Challenges Consumers to Help Small Business Owners and Look Local First for the Holidays

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The ongoing pandemic continues to deeply affect small businesses nationwide, making consumer support during the holiday season more vital than ever. 78% of small businesses say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022. VizyPay , an industry-leading payment processing company and the originator of the Look Local First movement, encourages consumers to invest in their communities this holiday season by patronizing local small businesses — not only just for Small Business Saturday this November 27 but year-round.

“While the blowout sales put out by big box stores and e-commerce giants might be difficult for small businesses to match, we’d like to remind consumers why the extra effort to shop local is worth it,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and Co-Founder of VizyPay. “Locally-owned businesses generate 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big retail. Small businesses also employ 58.9 million people — nearly half of the U.S.’s total employee workforce. When you look local first, you’re reinvesting in your community by helping independent businesses stay open and keeping community members employed.”

To celebrate small businesses and all they do as the backbone of their communities, VizyPay launched the Look Local First campaign. Nowadays, social media has become a cornerstone for how businesses connect with their customers, but small businesses often do not have the resources to implement a comprehensive digital strategy. Look Local First provides free and essential digital marketing efforts such as sponsored social media ads and promotional giveaways to drive customer engagement and raise awareness. Since its inception in 2019, Look Local First has supported countless local businesses across the country year-round.

“Look Local First’s efforts to promote our small business, MoMere, have been such a huge help to us during this turbulent time,” said Meredith Wells and Kay Schiller, the mother-daughter team that co-owns MoMere, and Look Local First members. “Look Local First has built a relationship beyond just positive exposure on their social media channels – they’ve visited our business and met with us in person to discuss ways we can tackle recent challenges together. It truly is a partnership where they want to see small businesses like ours succeed.”

“Look Local First helped with reaching fellow community members and creating more awareness about my business,” said Chloe Bratvold, owner of Candle Bar DSM and Look Local First member. “As a small business owner, support from the community is so invaluable.”

“I stumbled upon Look Local First on Instagram and kept sharing their quotes about shopping local. I eventually reached out to them and they helped connect me to resources and shared my story on their platform,” said Roseline Friedrich, owner of Roseline’s Candles and a Look Local First member. “They empowered me to keep going despite how many big box stores already sell products similar to what I make. They really do support local businesses in action and it shows.”

“Supporting small businesses across America is such a huge cornerstone of who we are as a company,” said Olivia Hall, VizyPay’s Marketing Director. “Our award-winning Cash Discount Program , real human customer service and honest, transparent pricing is just one of many ways that we’re bettering the payments industry from the inside out to help small business owners succeed.”

VizyPay challenges consumers to #LookLocalFirst this holiday season and beyond. In addition to showing support by encouraging consumers to shop brick and mortar, VizyPay also sells a variety of Look Local First branded merchandise, including stickers for business windows, shirts and more, of which all proceeds get put back into the cause. Shop the selection here .

