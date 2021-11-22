Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF Has Been Renamed Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:BREA) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), is pleased to announce that Brompton Global Real Assets Dividend ETF (“BREA”) has changed its name to Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF and the investment objectives of the fund have been amended to integrate ESG considerations into the investment process.



BREA invests in a diversified actively managed portfolio consisting of securities of global real asset companies which include companies involved in the real estate, utilities, or infrastructure sectors and may at the Manager’s discretion include companies that supply services or equipment to, or that make investments in, real asset companies. Real asset companies may be involved in traditional real asset business activities such as ownership and operation of power plants, pipelines, transportation infrastructure, telecommunications networks, commodities-related businesses, or real estate. The Manager integrates ESG factors when selecting securities for BREA’s portfolio.

In order to increase distributable cash and to reduce portfolio volatility, the Manager may, at its discretion, write covered calls on BREA’s portfolio. BREA’s current monthly distribution is $0.08333 per month ($1.00 per annum) which represents a 4.1% rate based on the November 18, 2021 closing price.

Compound Annual NAV Returns to October 31, 2021 YTD 1-Yr S.I. Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF 16.1% 25.0% 18.6%

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including Toronto Stock Exchange listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Returns are for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date April 30, 2020. The table shows BREA’s compound return for each period indicated.

