KnowBe4 Launches Holiday Cybersecurity Resource Kit to Protect Against Dangerous Holiday Scams

Tampa Bay, FL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a Holiday Cybersecurity Resource Kit with complimentary resources and courseware aimed to help protect end users against holiday-themed cyber scams.

Cybercriminals are preying on victims even more this year with the supply chain affected by COVID-19 and the lack of ability to find enough workers. The shortage in goods is a prime target for bad actors to play into people’s heightened sense of emotions and stress levels even further by unleashing their social engineering attacks. The FBI has a list of tips to protect against holiday scams.

“Any email or post that causes an immediate, strong emotional response or threatens harm if you do not respond or take some sort of action should be scrutinized very carefully, especially during the holiday season” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Ensure to double check the protections on invoices and secure payment services before rendering any sort of payment for good or services. We hope that this kit full of complimentary resources provides an added layer of protection for end users throughout the holidays.”

The 2021 KnowBe4 Holiday Cybersecurity Resource Kit includes:

On-Demand Webinar: The 2021 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report

White paper: Example Security Awareness Training Policy Guide

Free Video Course: Stay Safe for the Holidays (available in 10 languages)

Plus, Security Hints and Tips sheet and digital signage to reinforce the key points of the course

Free Training Course: Staying Safe for the Holidays Plus, Security Hints and Tips sheet and digital signage to reinforce the key points of the course

Free Educational Video: Holiday Scams to Avoid

Four digital signage options perfect for reminders on key concepts

Two newsletter-style assets with tips on secure holiday shopping and travel

To download the complimentary KnowBe4 Holiday Kit, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/holiday-resource-kit.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.