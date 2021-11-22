New to The Street T.V. Announces its 4 T.V. Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:30 PM P.T. and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street T.V. announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 269th T.V. show, airing tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network, features the following Four (4) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - Fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) interview, Mr. Humayun Sheikh, CEO.

2). Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.’s (OTC: SIRC) interviews, Mr. Pablo Diaz, President, and Mr. Troy Cylmer, COO.

3). Pennexx Foods, Inc.’s (OTC: PNNX) interview, Mr. Vincent Risalvato, CEO.

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Airing tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021, New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King’s in-studio NASDAQ interview with Fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh. He explains Fetch.ai’s open-access, tokenized, decentralized machine learning network, providing an operational business update, enabling smart infrastructure built around a decentralized digital economy. The recent price appreciations of Bitcoin and other altcoins show cryptocurrencies becoming more widely accepted. Humayun explains his vision on bridging blockchain decentralized applications for commonly used consumer services, and he sees Fetch.ai as being a leader in providing unique tools for W3 (Web 3.0), W4 (Web 4.0), and A.I. (artificial intelligence). Giving individuals and businesses the necessary AI-integrated blockchain tools to digitize their lives and enterprises opens tremendous future opportunities. The onset of W3 remains focused on digital financial transactions. Still ahead, the very rapidly approaching W4 looks to incorporate DeFi into a decentralized world where all can participate in the movement of goods and services. Humayun gives his timeline on the rollout of the Company’s unique blockchain tools forthcoming in the next 12-18 months, based on a distributed ledger that enables secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally.

Tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021, New to The Street’s T.V. show, airs the in-studio NASDAQ interviews with Mr. Pablo Diaz, President, and Mr. Troy Cylmer, COO at Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.(OTC: SIRC). Both Company’s executives talk with Anchor Jane King. Both Pablo and Troy give updates on the extraordinary growth at SIRC in becoming a nationally recognized conglomerate in roofing, solar, batteries, and electric vehicles (E.V.s). Pablo provides his projections as revenues continue to move upwardly, and he explains the synergies amongst their subsidiaries which created new products and services. Troy talks about the Company finally completing its condensed consolidated financial audit statements for the fiscal year-end, allowing it to file a FORM 10 US SEC 1934 Exchange Act Registration Statement to become a US SEC fully reporting issuer. He looks forward to up-listing the Company’s stock onto the NASDAQ Market in the future. Because SIRC continues to attract talented individuals, including their newly appointed CEO, David Matthew Massey, the ecosystem at SIRC allows innovations to prosper. The Company did approximately $25.5M last quarter, which was more revenue than last year.

Mr. Vincent Risalvato, Chief Executive Officer, Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTC: PNNX), talks with New to The Street T.V.’s Host Jane King on tonight’s show, Monday, November 22, 2021. Mr. Risalvato explains the Company’s businesses in social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards. The Company’s web platform YourSocialOffers.com (YSO), provides unique, cost-effective award programs for consumers and targeted merchant offerings. Vincent explains how easily the program works for both customers and merchants while utilizing the power of social media. YSO allows everyone to participate in a program offering, prospering in the deals and rewards that everyone finds, earns, uses, and shares. Soon, YSO expects to launch an awards program based on Bitcoin, whereas opt-in subscribers can earn cryptocurrency from a merchant. He sees an extraordinary opportunity to build engagements that benefit merchants and consumers alike.

On tonight’s, Monday, November 22, 2021, New to The Street T.V. show welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT). Alain provides T.V. Anchor Jane King and viewers about the Company’s Sekur® solutions to prevent hacks from emails and text messages. Alain delivers his opinion on what might have happened to an online mobile stock trading app, Robinhood. Hackers focused on getting their data because of the high-profile media exposure of Robinhood as a next-generation stock trading application. Robinhood says no social security numbers appear not hacked on approximately 7M users. Still, other relevant information, like email accounts, home addresses, cell numbers, and other information probably hacked. Alain says that ALL entities who collect personal data need to ensure the safety of their users’ data. Using GlobeX Data Ltd Sekur® with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street’s 270th show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network, features the following Four (4) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, and Mr. Hemanstu Nigam, Child Safety Privacy Expert Consultant.

2). Danavation Technologies Corp.’s (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) interview, Mr. John Ricci, Chairman, CEO, and President.

3). Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.’s (OTCPINK: SUIC) interviews, Mr. Maninder Bhullar, Strategic Group Advisor, Mr. Uwe Waldau, FinTech Advisor, and Dr. Lim Boh Soon, Advisor to the Board of Directors.

4). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd) “Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, New to The Street T.V. airs Anchor Jane King’s interviews with Mr. Dick Lane, Advisor at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”), and Mr. Hemanstu Nigam, Child Safety Privacy Expert Consultant. Mr. Lane explains the Company’s privacy-first fintech platforms for children. With children now fully participating in digital commerce, secure identity management, data encryption, and financial literacy remain the key focus of REGO’s business model. The Company’s child-safe digital wallet, Mazoola, a secure and private digital wallet app for both online and direct commerce, can not only secure children’s retail transactions but give parents a teaching tool for their child’s financial literacy. Mr. Nigam, Child Safety Privacy Expert, a consultant to management at REGO, explains his background and years of experience in protecting the privacy of minors. REGO and the Mazoola wallet continue as a COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant product and service provider. REGO never collects data, doesn’t ask for addresses, shipping data, phone numbers, social security numbers, and photos, which becomes a primary target of the “Dark Web” data hackers. REGO’s unique platform makes it fun, learns and teaches children financial literacy, and contains an encrypted digital footprint, a must in today’s fintech space.

New to The Street T.V. tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, interviews Mr. John Ricci, Chairman, CEO, and President, Danavation Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: DVNCF) (CSE: DVN). Talking with T.V. Anchor Jane King, Mr. Ricci explains this Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology Company. He talks about their unique micro e-paper displays and Digital Smart Labels™ (DSL), enabling companies across various sectors to automate labeling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Now retail merchants no longer need to print and stick new pricing tags on 1000s products at multiple locations. Mr. Ricci gives a real-life example, whereas just changing the SKU information electronically, the prices and promo materials can change instantaneously throughout numerous locations, eliminating labor expenses and pricing errors. Danavation introduced its e-solutions to retailers across North America. The Company went public in January 2021, and its stock trades on both the Canadian Securities Exchange, under symbol CSE: DVN, and on the US OTC MARKETS, under symbol OTCQB: DVNCF. He invited shareholders and potential customers to come to their office showroom to see their DSL solutions and go to the Company website, https://danavation.com/. And he looks forward to the opportunity to be on more shows explaining Danavation’s growth story and value proposition to the New to The Street televised audiences.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC). Anchor Jane King interviews the Company representatives, Mr. Maninder Bhullar, Strategic Group Advisor; Mr. Uwe Waldau, FinTech Advisor; and Dr. Lim Boh Soon, Advisor to the Board of Directors. With the Company’s world headquarters in New York, Mr. Bhullar explains the Company’s business is in two technological sectors. Social research and development for new technology solutions for communities and companies, and investments in core technology business concentrations in cloud computing, IoT-Internet of Things, mobile payments, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (A.I.). He explains the Company’s Midas Touch business ecosystem, which brings together lenders and borrowers in decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts, using either the “Flash Pay” or “Fee Pay” options. The Midas Touch’s DeFi technology provides customers with a safer, stable, and convenient channel for funds. The Company’s Beneway – New Age Banking ecosystem, another SUIC revolutionary financial product, offers financial services in the new digital age of banking. The platform provides payment gateways, B2B customers, credit card issuers, and other legacy financial providers a real-time solution on DeFi methods on legacy transactions, eliminating typical bottlenecks on funding arrangements. Each can share the platform to effectuate funding more efficiently. Uniquely, SUIC brought financial products and services to life and filled the void in traditional banking and millions of unbanked people worldwide.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, New to the Street T.V, airs another “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT”. Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division at GlobeX Data, Ltd., talks with Host Ana Berry about the recent FBI hack. Alain explains that many governments around the world use open-source platforms like Microsoft 360 and Google. In his opinion, those open-source codes might be the hack door into the email server at the FBI. He explained the hack used an existing email account and sent out emails that appeared genuine. Ana makes a statement, “If the FBI can get hacked, what about you?” Alain’s solution for year-round protection, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $10.00 per month. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver, protecting those not subscribers to Sekur. He also told viewers about the expected rollout of encrypted voice and video products in 2022. Alain reminds everyone about password protections and other cybersecurity diligence needed, especially during the holiday season. “Dark Web” hackers want your data and have it on their gift list. “What is your privacy worth this HOLIDAY SEASON?”

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET), a Cambridge-based AI (artificial intelligence) lab, builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. An A.I. decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai’s open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of A.I. on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy https://fetch.ai/.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK: SIRC):

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform Company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company’s broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (E.V.) charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work - www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTCPINK: PNNX)

Pennexx Foods, Inc. (OTCPINK: PNNX), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards. The Company’s YourSocialOffers.com provides consumers and merchants a cost-effective platform for retail transactions, offering rewards and incentives to both - https://pennexx.net/ & https://yoursocialoffers.com/.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com. Twitter: @globexdata.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com.

About Danavation Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: DVNCF) (CSE: DVN):

Danavation Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: DVNCF) (CSE: DVN) a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, provides micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labeling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labor costs and low productivity associated with traditional labor-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities, and industry 4.0, the Company’s goal focuses on creating a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social, and governance practices, including significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while targeting new markets, including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies - https://danavation.com.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC):

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC) provides research and development, venture financing for and investments in private enterprises and the public sector, which develops products and services to adopt core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC are exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this Company’s diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future - www.sinounitedco.com.

