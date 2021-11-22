Reliance Global Group Promotes Jonathan Fortman to Vice President of Acquisitions

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Jonathan Fortman has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Global Group’s subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Services, to Vice President of Acquisitions for Reliance Global Group, where he reports directly to Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO.



Mr. Fortman joined Reliance Global Group in 2019 when the Company acquired Fortman Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency started by the Fortman family in 1978. Mr. Fortman joined Fortman Insurance Services in 2003 and over time, his responsibilities increased, eventually leading to his appointment as COO in 2019. Mr. Fortman earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Bowling Green State University in 2002.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We are delighted to announce the promotion of Jonathan to Vice President of Acquisitions. Jonathan brings extensive industry relationships and a deep understanding of the sector. Since he joined the team, Jonathan has been instrumental in helping evaluate a variety of acquisition targets and we look forward to fully leveraging the breadth of his experience. Given our success rolling out 5MinuteInsure.com, we are now accelerating our focus on acquiring accretive insurance agencies and are actively evaluating several targets that could have a significant impact on our business. We believe such acquisitions would support our strategy of becoming the nation’s leading ‘clicks and bricks’ insurance company.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com