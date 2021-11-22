Entertainment Leaders: CEO’s of RBLX, ENTEF, AMC, and ZNGA Discuss New Growth Opportunities in E-Sports, Movie Theaters, Video Games, and Metaverse

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA).



Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders driving innovation in the multi-billion dollar global entertainment market, spanning: metaverse, e-sports, video games, and movie theaters.

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding it’s global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron: “Movie Theaters - We’re Not Leaving!”

“...Thanks to rising attendance, increased ticket prices achieved both through mix changes, and actual price increases, storing food and beverage revenues per patron, a relentless focus on cost containment, and the pruning of marginal theaters from our network, our financial results in Q2 were well ahead of our own, and consensus third-party expectations. In short, AMC crushed it in Q2….”

“...There are those who were sure that our recovery in Q2 would be slower than is the current reality. Again, the Q2 numbers for AMC have proved them wrong, as well. But there are those, still, who continue to forecast the demise of the theatrical exhibition business overall or maybe they just want to predict the demise of AMC. They say that streaming is going to beat us, that's their conventional wisdom. Well, a lot of people mock conventional wisdom because so often it's just plain out wrong. You've likely heard before this mantra, maybe even repeated it yourself. Radio is going to kill off movie theaters. TV was going to kill off movie theaters. VCRs were going to kill off movie theaters. DVDs are going to kill off movie theaters. Each time movie theaters proved resilient. Americans went to a movie theatre a billion times in 2019. That's a billion with a B. And the global box-office in 2019 was a record-high $43 billion. Yes, there was a pandemic, but now streaming is going to kill off theaters, we breathlessly hear. Well, at AMC, we intend with all of our might, and brains, and heart, and soul to prove those procrastinators and prognosticators wrong, too….”

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) CEO David Baszucki: ”Immersive Advertising is Enormous Opportunity”

“...We've historically started with younger players. And now we see growth in two areas: One is the existing Roblox player base is growing up with us. So that is a retention opportunity to bring them with us. But we also bring other people in. Squid games, the concerts, both examples of events that we believe most likely reached some new audience. In the case of Squid Games looking for -- and that's singular Squid Game, people looking for a place to experience that brands side-by-side the awesome show. And so they came to Roblox where they could see that. So, I do believe those things add to the retained people that come into our platform and stick with us and bringing new older players to a platform…”

“...Advertising is an enormous opportunity, and at the same time our vision for advertising is immersive, it's native, it's around high-quality experiences and over time, we'll be working on rolling out. But the standards around this, how this is supported globally and we do think there's an interesting and big future and at the same time, a very high-quality branded advertising type future…”

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) CEO Frank Gibeau: ”Multiple Catalysts In-Place To Deliver Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion”

“...We delivered our highest ever Q2 revenue of 720 million, up 59% year-over-year and record Q2 bookings of 712 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year....As we look ahead, we are incredibly excited by our positioning within the dynamic and fast-growing interactive entertainment sector and the multiple catalysts that we have in place to deliver strong top-line growth and margin expansion in the years ahead. Execution of our multi-year growth strategy enables Zynga to drive recurring organic growth from our expanding live services portfolio and new game pipeline. In addition, we are investing in hyper-casual games, cross-platform play, international expansion and advertising technologies, all of which have the ability to meaningfully increase Zynga’s total addressable market and further enhance our competitive advantage and growth potential within the interactive entertainment industry..”

“...We remain incredibly excited by the ongoing growth trends within Interactive Entertainment as well as Zynga’s unique position as one of the leading mobile game developers and publishers in the world. Our investments to-date have added meaningful scale to Zynga’s portfolio while also expanding our studios, enhancing our platform capabilities and amplifying our collaborative culture...While we are navigating some short-term market dynamics, we remain confident that ongoing execution of our multiyear growth strategy will position us for continued top-line growth and improved operating leverage in the coming years…”.

