CN donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced it is making a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of relief efforts to aid flood and extreme weather victims in British Columbia.



“The communities and First Nations along the CN network are our neighbours, and neighbours help each other in times of need. I would like to thank our employees and disaster relief personnel who have been organizing evacuations, delivering medical equipment, and escorting health care workers to stranded sites since the beginning of the floods. This donation will help provide much needed shelter, essential goods, emotional support to thousands of stranded residents, and help rebuild once the waters recede.”

JJ Ruest, President and Chief executive officer of CN

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

