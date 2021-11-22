Corel Black Friday Offers: Save Up to 50% on Tools for Illustration, Productivity, & Digital Media Editing

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel announces Black Friday promotions with special offers on Corel®, Parallels®, MindManager®, WinZip®, Roxio®, and Pinnacle™ products. Save on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, Parallels Desktop for Mac, Painter, PaintShop Pro, Roxio Toast, Pinnacle Studio, VideoStudio, WordPerfect Office, and more during Corel’s biggest sale of the year.

Current holiday offers in the United States and Canada include:

Graphic Design & Digital Art

CorelDRAW® 2021: Available across Mac, Windows, iPad, web, and mobile devices, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 delivers professional tools for vector illustration, layout and typography, photo editing, and access to powerful cloud-based collaboration. Subscribers to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite get even more value with integrated access to the Google Fonts library, new dynamic asset management, and collaboration workflow enhancements, enabling designers to maximize their creativity while remaining connected. Save 30% on a one-year subscription and get valuable extras: Painter® Essentials™ 8, ParticleShop™, ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle, and WinZip® 25 Pro or WinZip® Mac 9 Pro. Visit www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw.

Painter® 2022: The latest version of Corel’s powerful and creative professional digital painting software includes enhancements that focus on accelerating workflows, boosting brush performance, and improving layer productivity to offer a game-changing digital art studio for today’s professional and aspiring artists. Save 30% and get valuable extras: Painter Brush Pack Bundle and WinZip 25 Pro. Visit www.painterartist.com/painter.

Productivity

Parallels® Desktop for Mac: A trusted virtualization software, touted as a fast, easy, and powerful application for running Windows on Mac—all without rebooting. Parallels Desktop for Mac offers powerful features for both Apple M1 and Intel chips, must-have speed and performance updates, enhanced Windows gaming experience, and fully supports macOS Monterey and Windows 11. Additionally, Parallels Desktop for Mac now includes improved Windows 11 virtual machine (VM) support and stability with the introduction of default Virtual Trusted Platform Modules (vTPMs). Save 20% on all editions of Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac and get additional value—access 40+ one-touch tools with included Parallels® Toolbox—with every Parallels Desktop for Mac subscription, at no extra cost. Visit: www.parallels.com/desktop.

MindManager®: Offering powerful visualizations tools, MindManager helps teams tap into their collective brainpower using its virtual whiteboard to capture, organize, and share information. Colleagues can work together or apart across platforms—Windows, Mac, Microsoft Teams, Chromebook, or Web­—using MindManager’s cloud-based co-editing to make real-time updates to shared files. New sharing capabilities give users the option to share sections of a diagram with team members, making it simple to share critical content for use in other diagrams. Save up to 25% on a one-year MindManager Professional subscription and get WinZip 25 Pro, at no extra cost. Visit: www.mindmanager.com.

WinZip® Ultimate Suite: Providing everything Windows and Mac users need for fast and efficient file management, WinZip Ultimate Suite includes 50GB of cloud storage for secure sharing with time-bomb links and encryption, and ensures computers are in peak condition—keeping systems clean and performing at their best. The Ultimate Suite, which includes WinZip Pro, WinZip Courier, ZipShare™, Parallels Toolbox, WinZip Systems Utilities, and PDF Fusion, enables users to save time with cleaning wizards and boost productivity with advanced, user-friendly PDF functionality. Save an extra 20% on a one-year subscription. Visit: www.winzip.com.

WordPerfect® Office Standard 2021: Delivering complete office suite power, WordPerfect Office 2021 advances its legendary document creation with enhanced file format support, a streamlined workflow, and more, enabling users to be more productive and access essential tools and functions quicker and easier than before. Building on the features customers depend on, WordPerfect Office 2021 enables users to work faster and more efficiently with updates to many of its most-used tools, including file compatibility, PDF publishing, and access to vital document stats that make it simpler to get work done. Save 40% and get valuable extras: WinZip 25 Pro and an extended Clipart Collection. Visit www.wordperfect.com/office-suite.

Digital Media Editing

PaintShop® Pro 2022 Ultimate: This powerful, all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suite for Windows provides photographers of all skill levels with a range of tools, from one-click fixes to advanced photo editing. Sophisticated AI-powered tools for Background Replacement, Portrait Mode, and Style Transfer enable customers to go from a simple photo to an impressive image in minutes. Plus, experience a streamlined editing process with additional tools and enhancements, including a redesigned interface and built-in tutorials and learning content, created with beginner photographers and hobbyists in mind. Affordable and comprehensive, PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate boosts creativity while also simplifying the creative editing process. Save 50% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop, ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle, Coloring Book Bundle, the Exclusive 2022 Calendar Template Bundle, and WinZip 25 Pro. Visit www.paintshoppro.com/ultimate.

Pinnacle Studio™ 25 Ultimate: Take your video editing closer to pro with the power, precision, and control of Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate. Available for Windows, this advanced video editor comes with a robust selection of tools and effects that streamline the editing workflow, giving customers impressive accuracy and control over every part of their video project. With new Smart Object Tracking, enhancements to Video Masking capabilities, boosted performance, and a wealth of creative possibilities, Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate makes it easy to create cinematic productions. Save up to 23% and get valuable extras: PaintShop Pro 2021, NewBlue Filters 5 Refocus, a Pinnacle Studio Sample Pack, Pinnacle Studio 25 Blu-ray Plug-in, and WinZip 25 Pro. Visit www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/ultimate.

Roxio® Toast® 20 Pro: This complete disc burning and digital media management suite for macOS delivers a comprehensive set of tools and an intuitive interface that streamlines your workflow. Roxio Toast 20 Pro makes it simple to burn, copy, capture, convert, and edit your digital media seamlessly. Explore new customization capabilities to create and save your own DVD movie menu templates and convert photo, video, and audio files between popular digital formats quickly. Plus, new in-product walkthroughs cover core aspects of the product to help first-time users get up and running with ease. Save up to 33% and get WinZip Mac 9 Pro, at no extra cost. Visit www.roxio.com/en/products/toast/pro/.

VideoStudio® Ultimate 2021: Dive into movie making with our fun and affordable video editing suite. Available for Windows, VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 offers a complete editing toolkit with everything from basic tools and effects to powerful features, including motion tracking, color grading, multi-camera editing, and more. Recreate popular video styles and edit videos for social media in minutes with Instant Project Templates, and instantly add fun and personality to any video project with face-tracking AR Stickers. This intuitive, beginner-friendly video editor combines ease of use, power, and simplicity to empower users to go beyond basic video corrections and grow their skills. Save 50% and get valuable extras: WinZip 25 Pro and the Exclusive Video Project Enhancement Bundle. Visit www.videostudiopro.com/ultimate.

