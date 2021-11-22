|Innofactor Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 22.11.2021
|INNOFACTOR PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.11.2021
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|22.11.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|IFA1V
|Amount
|26,632
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|1.5928
|EUR
|Total cost
|42,419.45
|EUR
|Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 308 632 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 22.11.2021
|On behalf of Innofactor Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Additional information:
|Sami Ensio, CEO
|Innofactor Plc
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|sami.ensio@innofactor.com
|www.innofactor.com
Attachment