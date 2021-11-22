Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Within the framework of its liquidity program, Befimmo reports on the purchase and sale of shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 15 November 2021 to 19 November 2021.
Click here for the press release :
Attachment
| Source: Befimmo SA Befimmo SA
Brussels, BELGIUM
Within the framework of its liquidity program, Befimmo reports on the purchase and sale of shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 15 November 2021 to 19 November 2021.
Click here for the press release :
Attachment