Transactions in connection with share buyback programme





On 14 September 2021, Pandora announced an increased share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 650. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.5 billion. The programme commenced on 18 August 2021, cf. Company Announcement no. 644, and will conclude no later than 4 February 2022.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated, latest announcement

1,912,699 1,609,920,997 15 November 2021 29,889 936.77 27,999,138 16 November 2021 29,655



944.16 27,999,191 17 November 2021 29,896



936.56 27,999,299 18 November 2021 30,123 929.51 27,999,605 19 November 2021 30,482 919.20 28,018,977 Accumulated under the programme 2,062,744 1,749,937,208

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,991,129 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.99% of the Company’s share capital.

By the announcement of this company announcement, No. 668, the tranche managed by Kepler Cheuvreux is complete. The new tranche starting today will be managed by Nordea.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.





