Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 15 to November 19, 2021

VINCI

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

               Paris, November 22nd, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 15 to November 19, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 15 to November 19, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI15/11/2021FR0000125486 36 500 94,2670XPAR
VINCI15/11/2021FR0000125486 1 000 94,1306CEUX
VINCI15/11/2021FR0000125486 1 000 94,4503TQEX
VINCI16/11/2021FR0000125486 60 600 93,7184XPAR
VINCI16/11/2021FR0000125486 20 400 93,6811CEUX
VINCI16/11/2021FR0000125486 5 000 93,6900TQEX
VINCI16/11/2021FR0000125486 4 000 93,6715AQEU
VINCI17/11/2021FR0000125486 73 000 93,7534XPAR
VINCI17/11/2021FR0000125486 21 000 93,6406CEUX
VINCI17/11/2021FR0000125486 5 000 93,9578TQEX
VINCI17/11/2021FR0000125486 4 000 93,9831AQEU
VINCI18/11/2021FR0000125486 88 110 91,7370XPAR
VINCI18/11/2021FR0000125486 34 730 91,7250CEUX
VINCI18/11/2021FR0000125486 6 140 91,7189TQEX
VINCI18/11/2021FR0000125486 4 870 91,7075AQEU
VINCI19/11/2021FR0000125486 182 700 89,3163XPAR
VINCI19/11/2021FR0000125486 71 600 89,3321CEUX
VINCI19/11/2021FR0000125486 12 850 89,4378TQEX
VINCI19/11/2021FR0000125486 9 980 89,5399AQEU
      
  TOTAL 642 480 91,4496 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

