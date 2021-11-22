English French

Paris, November 22nd, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 15 to November 19, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 15 to November 19, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 15/11/2021 FR0000125486 36 500 94,2670 XPAR VINCI 15/11/2021 FR0000125486 1 000 94,1306 CEUX VINCI 15/11/2021 FR0000125486 1 000 94,4503 TQEX VINCI 16/11/2021 FR0000125486 60 600 93,7184 XPAR VINCI 16/11/2021 FR0000125486 20 400 93,6811 CEUX VINCI 16/11/2021 FR0000125486 5 000 93,6900 TQEX VINCI 16/11/2021 FR0000125486 4 000 93,6715 AQEU VINCI 17/11/2021 FR0000125486 73 000 93,7534 XPAR VINCI 17/11/2021 FR0000125486 21 000 93,6406 CEUX VINCI 17/11/2021 FR0000125486 5 000 93,9578 TQEX VINCI 17/11/2021 FR0000125486 4 000 93,9831 AQEU VINCI 18/11/2021 FR0000125486 88 110 91,7370 XPAR VINCI 18/11/2021 FR0000125486 34 730 91,7250 CEUX VINCI 18/11/2021 FR0000125486 6 140 91,7189 TQEX VINCI 18/11/2021 FR0000125486 4 870 91,7075 AQEU VINCI 19/11/2021 FR0000125486 182 700 89,3163 XPAR VINCI 19/11/2021 FR0000125486 71 600 89,3321 CEUX VINCI 19/11/2021 FR0000125486 12 850 89,4378 TQEX VINCI 19/11/2021 FR0000125486 9 980 89,5399 AQEU TOTAL 642 480 91,4496

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

