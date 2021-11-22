English French

Information on a cyber attack

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – November 22, 2021

On Saturday November 20th, 2021, the cybersecurity system of Bureau Veritas detected a cyber-attack.

In response, all the group's cybersecurity procedures were immediately activated. A preventive decision has been made to temporarily take our servers and data offline to protect our clients and the company while further investigations and corrective measures are in progress. This decision generates a partial unavailability or slowdown of our services and client interfaces.

Bureau Veritas’ teams, supported by leading third-party IT experts, are currently deploying all efforts to ensure business continuity and minimize disruption to its clients, employees and partners. Our incident response procedure has been triggered.

Bureau Veritas has also actioned the relevant authorities, who will provide us with additional support to resume normal operations in short term.

We would like to thank our clients for their understanding and trust.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Attachment