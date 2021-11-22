Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Donors Prepping For A Giving Battle Of Epic Proportions On #GivingTuesday

Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donors to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) will battle it out on #GivingTuesday to see who can raise the most money for the organization. In 2020, donors from the Navy were crowned the champion, but officials from NMCRS say it could be close this year.

“Everyone is being asked to make a donation to their favorite charity on #GivingTuesday this year,” said Gillian Gonzalez, Chief Development and Communications Officer for NMCRS. “We wanted our NMCRS donors to have fun with it and what’s more fun than a little friendly competition especially among the Navy and the Marine Corps.”

The organization’s #GivingTuesday campaign is called the #Battle4Bragging rights. The giving event will play out on social media on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Donors will be asked to designate their gift to either the Navy or Marine Corps totals and in the end, a winner will be crowned.

“Let’s face it, the real winners will be the active duty and retired sea service members and their families who we proudly serve at NMCRS,” said Gonzalez. “All of the donations we receive will make the critical programs and services that we provide around the globe available 24/7, 365. That’s really what is important – being able to help in times of need.”

Gonzalez said there is also some fun internal posturing going with employees and volunteers. The organization’s President and CEO, Lieutenant General Jack W. Klimp, USMC (Ret.) has a bet with the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Rear Admiral Dawn E. Cutler, USN (Ret.) that the Marine Corps will win. If so, Admiral Cutler will have to wear a Marine Corps shirt, pose for a picture on social media and thank all the Marine Corps donors. Admiral Klimp will return the favor if the Navy wins.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is also joining the fun. They will be matching up to $100,000 in donations made on #GivingTuesday by donors from either service. The gift is designed to help donors make their gift go even further.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving around the globe. It was started in 2012 to inspire hundreds of millions of people to support the causes most important to them.

“Today, there is so much attention given to what divides us,” Gonzalez said. “#GivingTuesday is a day that we can all come together to make sure organizations like NMCRS have the support we need to provide critical programs and services to those we serve.”

Donations to the NMCRS #Battle4BraggingRights can be made at www.battle4braggingrights.com.

About Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Since 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a non-profit, charitable organization that is staffed by over 3,000 volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.

