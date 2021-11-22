Wall Street guru brings fintech secrets to South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The man whose real life story was portrayed by Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio in the mega Box Office movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, will be in South Africa in December. Jordan Belfort, "The Real Wolf of Wall Street," will take part in the intensive Phenom Sunrise, a technological forum held in Cape Town. The conference aims to unleash the "business beast" in 200 entrepreneurs from over 20 countries, and provided with the help of TAFFDs, a Global Nongovernmental organization registered in the USA as a nonprofit corporation that serves as a futuristic Think Tank endeavored to the education and engagement urgency to help people understand the benefits and challenges of technology applied to high-affected industries and disciplines across the world.



Phenom Ecosystem, a high-tech digital space where services, products, and solutions are organized around users' needs, will host the event. The forum organizers have invited Jordan Belfort to share his knowledge and experience with the trailblazing participants, motivate them to achieve their goals, and teach his approach to life, business, and finance. Belfort's focus at the conference will be to demystify complicated money technologies such as Blockchain and digital currencies.

"Belfort's main task is to simplify all that tech jargon that today's generation of entrepreneurs needs to decode in order to grow their portfolios in technology-based businesses," said the organizer of the workshop and the CEO of Phenom Platform Ltd, Yaroslav Gordeev. "Not only will the participants learn from the man who inspired the Martin Scorsese-directed big-screen drama, but they will also get to meet him and have a chat. The experience has to be real. We want our participants to take the fintech lessons home but also be able to look at their pictures with the real Wolf of Wall Street and remain motivated in their entrepreneurial pursuits. The participants will also listen to other experienced entrepreneurs and tech experts and find out about the future of the African and global markets. They will have a chance to learn about the most innovative digital products and expand their passive income opportunities."

Belfort has urged all the participants to be ready for a life-changing event. "I'm finally coming to Cape Town after so many years. Prepare to be blown away - it's going to be an outstanding event. I will teach about entrepreneurship, sales, and how to take your life and business to the next level," said Belfort.

The conference will be held at the Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel, Cape Town on December 8-12, 2021. The ultimate training session with Jordan Belfort will take place on December 9, 2021.

About Phenom

Phenom is a high-tech digital space where services, products, and solutions are organized around users' needs. Phenom Ecosystem is a decentralized system of digital products that unites thousands of people worldwide. It helps users benefit from blockchain technology and get a profit by monetizing their time and smartphone resources.

About TAFFDs

The acronym “TAFFD's” stands for Transdisciplinary Agora for Future Discussion. The name was coined by the founder who believes that a single-based approach in understanding reality will lead to ideological supremacy. Hence, they should be an “Agora” (Greek word for Marketplace) where ideas from this multidisciplinary field are “Transdisciplinary” “Discussed” and applied for a better “Future,” which starts now.