ProjectManager Recognized as a Top Project Management Software Solution by Capterra Users

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager , a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today announced it was recognized as a top-ranked solution on the recently-released Capterra IT Project Management Software Shortlist . The Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the software space.



With an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5, ProjectManager is one of the top-rated products on Capterra in six categories, including:

Best IT Project Management Software

Best Strategic Planning Software

Best Product Management Software

Best Product Roadmap Software

Best Resource Management Software

Best Project Portfolio Management Software

According to a Capterra reviewer , “This application (ProjectManager) possesses many advanced features which makes it stand out as a very resourceful tool in project management. It is easy to monitor in real time the ongoing projects from the project control panel which is easily customized.”

“We’re very pleased to be recognized by Capterra reviewers as a top Project Management software solution,” said Shawn Dickerson, Vice President of Marketing, ProjectManager. “As hybrid teams - which are separated by geography, work style and other factors - become the new normal, ProjectManager has differentiated itself as an ideal solution for those groups, offering multiple work views, global collaboration and a quick path to the data and insights team members need to be successful.”

For more information about ProjectManager, or to begin a free 30-day trial, visit www.projectmanager.com/pricing .

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and experience levels, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com . To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

