Douglas Stein, MD Joins Signati Medical, Inc.’s Clinical Advisory Board

Providence, RI, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signati Medical, Inc. is pleased to announce that Douglas Stein, MD has joined their Clinical Advisory Board. Having performed over 45,000 vasectomies—the most of any urologist in the US—Dr. Stein brings his vast experience and passion for vasectomy to the Signati Medical team.

About Douglas Stein, MD



After completing residency training in 1983, Dr. Doug Stein practiced adult general urology for over 17 years in Tampa, Florida. In 2000, he stopped seeing new general urology patients to devote all his time to vasectomy and vasectomy reversal, eventually providing vasectomy services at up to 21 locations in Florida, many under the federal Title 10 program for low-income men without insurance. In 2010, he began his international vasectomy mission work and has now led 38 vasectomy missions to a variety of countries including the Philippines, Haiti, Kenya, Mexico, and Indonesia. He is the Co-Founder of World Vasectomy Day, the largest annual male-oriented family planning event in history. In addition to training doctors overseas, Dr. Stein has provided individualized training for 155 doctors from 5 continents at his main office in Tampa/Lutz, Florida. He has performed over 45,000 vasectomies and 1,900 vasectomy reversals.

About Signati Medical

Signati Medical is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men’s health, Signati plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. The Signati procedure, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist’s office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

