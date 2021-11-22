Intertrust confirms it has received multiple expressions of interest for a potential public cash offer; in discussions with all parties

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, – 22 November 2021 – Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, notes the increase in price and volume of Intertrust shares traded, and confirms that it has received multiple expressions of interest from third parties after it announced exclusive discussions with CVC Capital Partners on 12 November 2021. Each of these parties has submitted a conditional and non-binding proposal in relation to an indicative cash offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Intertrust at offer prices ranging up to EUR 22 per share (cum dividend).

In accordance with their fiduciary duties, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Intertrust are, together with their financial and legal advisors, carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of the conditional and non‑binding proposals. This review and evaluation includes, amongst others, the strategic merits, deal certainty and financial and non-financial aspects, while taking into account the interests of Intertrust and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients.

Intertrust’s Management Board and Supervisory Board will continue to engage in discussions with all parties that have expressed their interest, ensuring a fair and thorough process with the aim to reach the best outcome for the Company and all Intertrust’s stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients, in accordance with their fiduciary duties.

The Company underlines that the outcome of the review and discussions with these parties is uncertain and that there can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached with any party, or any public offer will be launched.

Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

