Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. to Present on AR-67 at the Annual 5th Meridian Clinical Trials Conference

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., a privately-held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, will present its lead development candidate, AR-67, at this year's 5th Meridian Clinical Trials (MCT) conference, Nov. 22-23, 2021, via their online platform.

The presentation, "VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY PRESENTS OUR LEAD COMPOUND, AR-67, A NOVEL 3RD GENERATION CAMPTOTHECIN IN RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA," details AR-67 (Topoisomerase I Inhibitor) as a highly potent and novel lipophilic small molecule compound in a Phase II recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (reGBM) trial. This initial Phase II study demonstrated potential impact with ≥ 20% 6-month Progression Free Survival in a 30-patient cohort. In these patients, as well as in patients from the Phase I trial, no Grade 3 or 4 diarrhea was observed, which is one of the challenges of the earlier generation Camptothecin-based compounds. AR-67 showed potential improvements in safety and tolerability as well as opportunities for therapeutic benefits with significantly less gastrointestinal and hematological toxicities in reGBM, Colorectal, Pancreatic, Ovarian and Lung Cancers.

"We are excited to present at this year's 5th Meridian Clinical Trials conference and share perspectives on developing new therapies in various disease areas to improve the lives of patients and to demonstrate AR-67's therapeutic potential in reGBM, as well as in other difficult-to-treat cancers for which Camptothecins are administered in combination therapies," said Tina Runk, EVP of Clinical Operations, Co-Founder, and Director of Vivacitas.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title Vivacitas Oncology Presents Our Lead Compound, AR-67, A Novel 3rd Generation Camptothecin in Recurrent Glioblastoma Date Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:30-1:00 p.m. ET Presenter Tina Runk, MBA, EVP Clinical Operations, Co-Founder & Director

Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., Walnut Creek, CA

About Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas continues to apply clarity, tenacity and vision in our fight against aggressive cancers and our pursuit of new treatment options for patients and their families worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.vivaoncology.com or reach out to Tina@vivaoncology.com.

About 5th Meridian Clinical Trials (MCT)

5th Meridian Clinical Trials is a nexus of the clinical trials industry for networking, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and partner outreach. MCT partners with leading research institutions, private pharma-biotechs, and contract research organizations to stay updated about the latest scientific knowledge, research, and technology. For the 5th Meridian Clinical Trials, they have centralized their scientific approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI), patient centricity, AI-driven study design, advanced patient recruitment & retention, early-stage development, clinical outsourcing, clinical operations & development, remote clinical trials, and more.

