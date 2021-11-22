2021 ‘heART of Ybor’ Community Art Contest Winners Announced

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ybor City Community Advisory Committee (CAC)/Ybor City Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) reveals the winners of this year’s ‘heART of Ybor’ Community Art Contest. Artists depicted the vibrant and rich history of Ybor City through original artwork submitted in four unique categories - visual, digital, performance and out-of-the-box.

“As an artist, it was difficult to feel inspired this past year and I struggled to express myself. Finding comfort in such a diverse and inspiring city has helped me rediscover my artistic expression. I could not be more grateful to have found a home in Ybor” explained first place ‘heART of Ybor’ winner Nicole Ferrara.

Ferrara is one of 11 winners that depicted Ybor City through unique and vibrant artistic creations. The Ybor City CRA is proud to announce local winners in the following categories:

Visual Art Category:

1st Place: "The Colonel- Heart of Ybor" by Lynn Rattray

2nd Place: "Ybor Vibe" by Brian Morris

3rd Place: "Some Things Never Change" by Tracy Brown

Digital Art Category:

1st Place: "The Heart Within" by David Bodo

2nd Place: "Rooster Camera" by Tyler Matinolich

3rd Place: "The Magnificent Ybor" by Jean-Rene Rinvil

Performance Art Category:

1st Place: "Ybor City (Never Let it Go)" by Mike Baluja

2nd Place: "102 Degrees" by Paula Nunez

Out-of-the-Box Category:

1st Place: "Happy Box of My Home in Ybor" by Nicole Ferrara

2nd Place: "Henrietta and Cock-a-Doodle-Do: The Ybor City Chickens" by Anais Balbas

3rd Place: "Ybor City Drone Footage" by Steven Stryker

“We are proud to highlight local artists and their original creations depicting the sights and sounds of Ybor City. We had a tremendous number of entries, which proves our community’s unmatched appreciation for art, culture and heritage” said Manager of Ybor City CRA Courtney Orr.

Winning artwork and detailed descriptions from the artists can be found here. ‘heART of Ybor’ Community Art Contest winners receive gift cards to Ybor City establishments, along with official recognition through various media platforms.

About Ybor City Community Redevelopment Area:

Ybor City, Tampa’s National Historic Landmark District, has a unique background and diverse cultural heritage. The district is flourishing with culturally inspired architectural buildings and an eclectic mix of businesses and restaurants. Over the past 25 years, the district has undergone significant economic development and investment while also maintaining its historic charm. Ybor City Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) works to stabilize the district by securing the future of its historic structures and community. In addition, it serves as a catalyst in rehabilitating deteriorated properties with architectural merit, creating jobs, and improving the district’s overall livability. Its mission is to enhance Ybor City’s development, redevelopment, and economic revitalization. For more information about Ybor City CRA, visit www.yborcityonnline.com

