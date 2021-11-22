Greene Concepts Set to Launch Happy Mellow Beverage Line at Beginning of 2022

Marion, North Carolina, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its highly anticipated Happy Mellow formulated beverages in early 2022. The company publicized its upcoming launch of Happy Mellow beverages in its September 22, 2021, press release .

The company will begin by offering three Happy Mellow flavors:

Happy Mellow “Be Well” Blood Orange Acai (200 MG of Vitamin C) Happy Mellow “Be Energized” Lemon Lime (120 MG of Caffeine) Happy Mellow “Be Calm” Plum Punch (Vitamin B12)

Each drink is infused with 20 MG of the company’s proprietary special formulated broad spectrum hemp extract which encourages faster absorption into the bloodstream for increased health support.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “We are thrilled to launch our premium Happy Mellow formulated drinks to the public at the beginning of 2022. We are also passionate about bringing awareness to consumers and providing our customers with a hemp extract product that is easy, accessible and most importantly enjoyable. Each flavor contains vitamins and minerals designed to help support revitalization, focus and relaxation of the body. We believe these products will resonate with consumers across the U.S. who are looking for healthier and great tasting beverage options. We are highlighting the significant role that hemp-extract can play in helping people manage their stress, find moments of calm and prioritize wellness.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments