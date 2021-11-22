Exercise of 2015 option program

Company Announcement No.19-2021, 22 November 2021

Thomas Schulz, CEO at FLSmidth, has today, as part of the 2015 option program, bought 30,211 shares at 250 DKK and sold 30,211 shares at an average price of 253.64 DKK.





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com





