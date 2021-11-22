Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 November to 19 November 2021)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 15 November to 19 November 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-21 FR0000073298 12 035 42,5211 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-21 FR0000073298 5 260 42,5087 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-21 FR0000073298 425 42,5294 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 645 42,5308 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Nov-21 FR0000073298 12 105 43,0267 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Nov-21 FR0000073298 5 315 43,0433 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Nov-21 FR0000073298 435 43,6500 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 670 43,0356 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Nov-21 FR0000073298 12 900 42,4107 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Nov-21 FR0000073298 5 720 42,3766 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Nov-21 FR0000073298 450 42,8000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 740 42,4616 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Nov-21 FR0000073298 13 760 41,9727 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Nov-21 FR0000073298 6 170 41,9131 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Nov-21 FR0000073298 490 41,9780 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 845 41,9907 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Nov-21 FR0000073298 11 500 41,5641 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Nov-21 FR0000073298 5 035 41,3948 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Nov-21 FR0000073298 1 500 41,5956 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

