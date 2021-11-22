Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 November to 19 November 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 15 November to 19 November 2021
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|12 035
|42,5211
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|5 260
|42,5087
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|425
|42,5294
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 645
|42,5308
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|12 105
|43,0267
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|5 315
|43,0433
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|435
|43,6500
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 670
|43,0356
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|12 900
|42,4107
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|5 720
|42,3766
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|450
|42,8000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 740
|42,4616
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|13 760
|41,9727
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|6 170
|41,9131
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|490
|41,9780
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 845
|41,9907
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|11 500
|41,5641
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|5 035
|41,3948
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Nov-21
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|41,5956
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
- 20211122_Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 November to 19 November 2021)