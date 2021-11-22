Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 November to 19 November 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 15 November to 19 November 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

 

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-21FR000007329812 03542,5211XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-21FR00000732985 26042,5087DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-21FR000007329842542,5294TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Nov-21FR00000732981 64542,5308AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Nov-21FR000007329812 10543,0267XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Nov-21FR00000732985 31543,0433DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Nov-21FR000007329843543,6500TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Nov-21FR00000732981 67043,0356AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Nov-21FR000007329812 90042,4107XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Nov-21FR00000732985 72042,3766DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Nov-21FR000007329845042,8000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Nov-21FR00000732981 74042,4616AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Nov-21FR000007329813 76041,9727XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Nov-21FR00000732986 17041,9131DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Nov-21FR000007329849041,9780TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Nov-21FR00000732981 84541,9907AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Nov-21FR000007329811 50041,5641XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Nov-21FR00000732985 03541,3948DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Nov-21FR00000732981 50041,5956AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

