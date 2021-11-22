Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Amazon, Walmart, and Target Already Lead the Way for Black Friday Deals

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving festive dinners and Black Friday go hand-in-hand.

“This is the time of year retailers have been waiting for,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “It is the proverbial time when retailers begin turning a profit - going from black to red.”

Gould said shoppers have traditionally shopped in person but more Americans in 2019 made purchases online even before the pandemic started.

“After two years of COVID-19, consumers are returning to brick-and-mortar retail outlets, but online sales should continue to grow larger,” Gould said.

Vtex.com reported several factors that play in favor of online sales:

Better discounts

The rise of the internet

The pandemic effect

“Regardless of whether consumers shop online or in person, projections indicate a healthy ‘green’ holiday season for retailers,” Gould said. “Many of the sales projections are positive.”

RetailDive.com reports that retail sales growth projections range from 7 percent to 11 percent.

“This year, [sales] expectations are much rosier [than last year]," RetailDive.com reported.

Gould said people have a lot to celebrate this week.

“We have families getting together for festive dinners for the first time since the start of the pandemic,” Gould said. “There is also pent-up demand from consumers who have postponed holiday gift-giving during COVID-19,” he said. “Retailers are looking at a robust holiday season.”

Gould, along with the NPI team, also wants to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a Happy Holiday Season.

“The world has had a rough two years, but this year we are celebrating,” Gould added.

