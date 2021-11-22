AFCEA International Recognizes Exceptional Engagement

Fairfax, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.

Women’s Appreciation Award

The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association’s Women's Awards Committee chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2022:

Col Lourdes Barriga, Head of the Advisory Commission on Women's Issues

Peruvian Army, Ecuador Chapter

DeEtte Gray, President, Business and Information Technology Solutions

CACI International Inc., Northern Virginia Chapter

Michelle Larkin, Director of Programs

SOL Engineering Services, LLC, Northern Virginia Chapter

Allegra Scott, Program Manager

Northrop Grumman, Central Maryland Chapter

Tiffany Katarina Tong, Business Development/Capture Manager

Leidos, Central Maryland Chapter

Victoria Washington, CEO/President

Vision IT, Alamo Chapter

Distinguished Young Professional Award

The Distinguished Young Professional Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the AFCEA Emerging Leader program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other AFCEA Emerging Leaders. The 2021 winners are:

Clinton Austin, Jacobs, Rocky Mountain Chapter

Vaibhav Baskar, University of Texas, Alamo Chapter

Anneli Connell, Golden Key Group, Northern Virginia Chapter

Shannon Drury, SAP National Security Services, Northern Virginia Chapter

Amelia Fisher, TACG, Dayton-Wright Chapter

Evan Gaj, Oasis Systems, Lexington-Concord Chapter

Capt. Courtney Gallagher, USAF, USCYBERCOM, Hawaii Chapter

TSgt Michael Gresens, USAF, 19th Fighter Squadron, Hawaii Chapter

Kelly Jenne, Apex Systems, Hampton Roads Chapter

Brandon Kohler, TEKsystems, Los Angeles Chapter

Eliska Kuhnerova, CISCO Systems, Czech Chapter

Wendy Y. Lemus Prado, JrTech, Inc., Hawaii Chapter

Christina Mapa, Red Hat, Washington DC Chapter

Justin Newell, Leidos, Alamo Chapter

Shandi Perkins, TEKsystems, Central Florida Chapter

Capt. John E. Plaziak, USA, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Hawaii Chapter

Teresa Ritter, Cyberagentur, Bonn e.V. Chapter

Doug St. Amand, Deloitte Consulting, Augusta-Fort Gordon Chapter

Maj. Blair D. Tighe, 87th Training Command, US Army Reserve, Atlanta Chapter

Daniel Walters, The MITRE Corporation, Lexington-Concord Chapter



Emerging Leadership Award

The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in AFCEA Emerging Leader activities since winning the Distinguished Young Professional award. This year, the award is being presented to:

Joni Ahlers, Definitive Logic, Dayton-Wright Chapter

SrA Chance Crawford, USAF, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Montgomery Chapter

Caitlin Johnson, Input Technology Solutions, Hampton Roads Chapter

Dr. Danny Sava, Jacobs, Rocky Mountain Chapter

Antonia Schmidt, Amazon Web Services, Bonn e.V. Chapter

Allegra Scott, Northrop Grumman, Central Maryland Chapter

Tiffany Katarina Tong, Leidos, Central Maryland Chapter, Bethesda Chapter

Additional information about the AFCEA International awards program is available online.