Litify Implements In-House Legal Platform for Acceptance Insurance in Record Time - Leverages Its Salesforce Experience to Maximum Benefit

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litify, the legal management system built on Salesforce.com, proudly announces that Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) has not only selected the Litify platform but has achieved full Go-Live in 90 Days.

As a leading Property and Casualty Insurance organization with thousands of staff and hundreds of supporting agents, the Acceptance In-House Legal department handles a large volume of work. In order to enhance its ability to process its current workload while preparing for additional demands on the department, Acceptance Insurance recognized that its existing dedication to the Salesforce application could be extended to help it achieve its goals, bringing in Litify for this purpose.

As a result, Litify is helping Acceptance build operational excellence by upgrading key legal department processes with greater automation, including Legal Service Requests, Document Management, Workflow and Reporting.

"We are pleased by Litify's ability to achieve such a rapid Go-Live cycle. Litify has already demonstrated its value. The platform has quickly allowed our group, in real time, to prioritize and manage our valuable department resources for the benefit of our internal business partners, as well as the customers and communities served by Acceptance," said Sarannah McMurtry, Senior Vice President & General Counsel.

Litify's product suite offers increased visibility into an organization's legal processes and allows attorneys, management and support staff to improve its oversight of each matter. By leveraging Salesforce's best-in-class reporting and dashboarding engine, Litify is enabling Acceptance to manage staff workloads, keep real-time records of all legal matters handled by the in-house department and prioritize mission-critical matters as directed by management and its internal business clients.

"The speed and success of this implementation validates our long-standing belief that the Litify Platform built on Salesforce is a game-changer for in-house legal departments, and Acceptance will continue to be a partner who supports our commitment to the insurance vertical," said Terry Dohrmann, Litify's Co-Founder.

