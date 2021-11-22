Shopko Optical Opens New Center in Faribault, MN

FARIBAULT, Minn., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopko Optical, a leader in providing trusted eye care to communities for over 40 years, is pleased to open its new center in Faribault. The new center is located at 300 Western Ave. and is scheduled to open on November 22. The new center will provide patients with comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

"We are excited to expand our comprehensive eye care services to Faribault," said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. "With this new location, we can continue our mission of offering quality eye care to patients."

In addition, Shopko Optical's Kids in Focus program will work with Faribault's local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Avesis, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.

To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist, or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.

About Shopko Optical

Shopko Optical, the trade name of Shoptikal LLC, is an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP. For more than 40 years, Shopko Optical has provided excellent patient-centric care and high-quality eyewear through its dedicated team of nearly 700 optometrists (independent doctors of optometry in IA, ID, MT, SD and WA) and opticians. Shopko Optical expects further growth in 2021 and beyond. For more information, visit Shopko.com.

For More Information, Contact:

socialmedia@shopko.com

Image 1: Faribault, MN Shopko Optical





Faribault, MN Shopko Optical store opening









