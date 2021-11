NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar featuring a live one-on-one discussion between Mr. Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Mr. James Jang, Director of Research at Univest Securities LLC.



The focus of this in-depth discussion will be on three main verticals:

PXS development, strategy, market positioning, competitive advantages and growth prospects. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is positioned as a growth oriented, pure - play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. Furthermore, the webinar will examine the Product Tankers sector where PXS is currently active, including supply and demand fundamentals, asset values and freight rates, orderbook and sector outlook. Lastly, the discussion will also address critical issues surrounding the maritime industry.

The event can be accessed on the below link:

https://webinars.capitallink.com/2021/pyxis/

The webinar will consist of a 30-minute expert discussion, which will be followed by a Q&A. This webinar will be archived and available for replay upon registration.

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to questions@capitallink.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

ABOUT PYXIS TANKERS INC.

We own a modern fleet of six tankers, including the recent delivery of the Pyxis Karteria, engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.

For more information, please visit the company's website: http://www.pyxistankers.com.

ABOUT CAPITAL LINK - DISCLAIMER

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor Relations and Media services to several listed companies, including companies mentioned in this webinar. Our webinars, including the one today, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

For more information, please email forum@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.