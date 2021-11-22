2021 Statistics: U.S. and Global [NMR] Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometers Market Will Surpass USD 1,098.7 Million at 3.5% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Vantage Market Research, The global NMR spectrometer market size is expected to reach USD 1,098.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period . Increasing demand in the chemical industry to analyse food & agricultural samples, academics and analysing various others chemical structures is expected to drive the market. NMR spectrometer is believed to create huge potential in medical sector as it one of the most advanced and sophisticated equipment to analyse pharmaceutical and medical specimens with less time which is fuelling the growth of the market. titled “NMR Spectrometer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sub-100 MHz, 300-400 MHz, 500 MHz, 900 MHz and More MHz), By End-Use Industry (Academic, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Chemical Industry, Agriculture & Food Industries, Oil & Gas Industries, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028.” The market size stood at USD 859.5 Million in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19



For Better Understanding, Download FREE Sample Copy of NMR spectrometer market Report in Just One Single Step: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nmr-spectrometer-market-0292/request-sample

The report on NMR Spectrometer Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview :

Rising demand in Pharma & Biotech, Academics, Agricultural & Food Technology, and Other Industry is Expected to Drive the Market:

NMR Spectroscopy is one of the few techniques which help in-depth analysis of specimens related to chemical industry. This technique has greater potential and advantage then other spectroscopy techniques. NMR spectrometer have gained more importance and demand from the market, and making it the best tool in laboratory for analysing specimens. In the food and agricultural sector use of NMR spectrometers is gaining more interest due to its high efficiency and accurate results, this is hence making huge impact and inclination towards installing these spectrometers. Government authorities such as FDA are making it compulsory for food products manufacturers to install NMR spectroscopy. These are few of the important factors that are driving the growth of NMR spectrometer market.

Rising Investment in R&D facilities of Chemical Industries is Fuelling the Growth of Market:

The increasing industrialization in the chemical sector such as Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, and Other Industries has gained importance in the use of NMR Spectrometers. These companies are investing huge funds in the development of sophisticated R&D facilities for their products. NMR spectrometers play a vital role in testing and analysing specimens, hence making it one of the important factors driving the growth of NMR spectrometers market.

Browse Detail Report on: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nmr-spectrometer-market-0292

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in Near Future

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most industrialized region to grow further in sectors such as chemical, pharmaceutical and food & beverage. R&D for new product development is currently being carried out by key players in this region. NMR Spectrometer is considered to be the important tool for analysing specimens, hence gaining more demand from the market. Thus, rising development in industrial sector in Asia Pacific is believed to increase the demand for NMR spectrometers in coming future.

List of Prominent Players in the NMR Spectrometer Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. Spectral Data Services, Inc. Champaign, IL, U.S. 2. Acorn NMR, Inc. Livermore, CA, United States 3. Bruker Billerica, Massachusetts, United States 4. Oxford Instruments Abingdon, United Kingdom 5. Magritek Ltd. Wellington 6035, NEW ZEALAND 6. Angstrom Advanced Inc. Stoughton, MA, United States 7. Ocean Optics, Inc. Florida, U.S. 8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waltham, Massachusetts, United States 9. Anasazi Instruments Indiana, United States 10. JEOL Ltd Akishima, Tokyo, Japan

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. On January 2021 : Bruker Corporation announced that the company is now accelerating their research into functional structural biology and human disease with new Bruker ultra-high field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers installed in 2020.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nmr-spectrometer-market-0292/inquiry-before-buying

This market titled “Nmr Spectrometer Market by Type (900+ MHz, 800-850 MHz, 700-750 MHz, 600 MHz, 500 MHz, 300-400 MHz, Sub-100MHz) by Application (Oil and Gas, Agriculture & Food, Chemical, Pharma & Biotech, Academic, Others) , by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” will cover exclusive information in terms of geographic segmentation, regional analysis, forecast, quantitative data – Units, key market trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Product Type Sub-100 MHz 300-400 MHz 500 MHz 900 MHz More MHz

End-Use Industry Academic Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Chemical Industry Agriculture & Food Industries Oil & Gas Industries Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Table of Content –

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Asia Pacific Insights from Primary Respondents Chapter No. 3: Key Market Dynamics Introduction Market Drivers Market RestraintsFF Market Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Regulatory Landscape Technology Landscape Regional Market Trends Chapter No. 4: Competitive Landscape Competition Matrix – 2020 Company Market Share Analysis – 2020 Company Market Share, 2020 Company Market Revenue, 2017 – 2020 (USD Million) Company Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 – 2020 (%) Strategic Developments Acquisitions & Mergers New Product Launch New Product Launch New Product Launch

TOC Continued..

Related Research Reports Studies :-

The Global Oil and Gas Separation Market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Wind Turbine Tower Market was valued at USD 26.85 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 51.20 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.



About Us:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs