PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard’s “The Nutrition Source” estimates that most Americans are deficient in magnesium, an essential mineral for the body.

What does that mean to someone who is magnesium deficient?

“You need to watch for symptoms that may indicate you have a problem,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom, which sources its raw magnesium chloride in the United States.

Healthline.com list seven symptoms of magnesium deficiency:

Muscle twitches and cramps

Mental health disorders

Osteoporosis

Fatigue and muscle weakness

High blood pressure

Asthma

Irregular heartbeat

“There are many reasons why someone might show one or more of these symptoms,” Collinwood said. “If you think you may be magnesium deficient, check with your doctor or natural health practitioner.”

There are many foods rich in magnesium that people can add to their diet to meet their nutritional needs. These include green vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans, and seafood.

“However, the modern lifestyle and diet don’t always lend themselves to fully meeting our nutritional needs. In addition, as we age it becomes more difficult to absorb vital minerals through our diet. And, taking certain medications may also deplete essential minerals,” she added. “There is another way to give your body the magnesium it needs that is just as enjoyable as eating a meal.”

“You can use one of Health and Wisdom’s topical magnesium products, such as body gels, oils, and bath crystals,” she added. “Imagine taking a magnesium-rich bath or applying body gels and oils on your tired muscles.”

For centuries, many cultures have used topical magnesium to relieve sore muscles, improve restful sleep, strengthen the immune system, calm the nerves, and improve overall well-being.

Based in Missouri, Health and Wisdom’s topical magnesium products, which contain all-natural minerals and ingredients, include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength magnesium chloride with organic aloe vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of organic Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

Health and Wisdom recently announced its plans to launch additional body care products with pure magnesium.

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.

Collinwood said Health and Wisdom’s topical magnesium products now are available at OneLavi.com, a health, wellness, and beauty website.

“We are looking to expand our retail network in the coming months to make it easier for consumers to find our products,” she added.

For more information or to purchase, visit OneLavi.com and health-and-wisdom.com.

