MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 15 November to 19 November 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,900
|193.70
|3,273,463
|15 November 2021
16 November 2021
17 November 2021
18 November 2021
19 November 2021
|500
500
200
500
500
|200.43
198.91
205.00
212.60
220.21
|100,215
99,455
41,000
106,300
110,105
|Accumulated under the programme
|19,100
|3,730,538
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 15 November to 19 November 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 94,100 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
