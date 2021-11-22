International drag superstar Scarlett BoBo joins the roster of Canada's top drag talent management agency Tuck Entertainment

Toronto, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Drag Race's Season 1 fan favourite and top 3 finalist Scarlett BoBo joins an impressive roster at the powerhouse drag talent management agency Tuck Entertainment. With restrictions easing around the world and being highly in demand, BoBo felt it was time to take her career to the next level with the expertise and connections of the talent agency.

Founded in 2015 by Drew Binette, Tuck Entertainment is Canada's oldest drag entertainment and talent management agency with a mission to develop drag artists' brands while propelling the artistry into mainstream culture and media. It represents local drag artists across Canada, Canada's Drag Race and Call Me Mother Drag artists. More recently, Tuck partnered with Lucas Talent, one of the largest talent agencies across Canada, and Alaeria Agency, specializing in fashion modelling, to give their roster well-rounded talent representation.

When speaking about her decision to sign with Tuck and her goals for 2022, Scarlett said, “I am beyond excited to be signing on with Tuck because the team is so invested in building my career and working with me to obtain all my goals, in film, fashion, entertainment and music! This next step is coming at the perfect time for me! You’re gonna see a totally new side of BoBo in 2022 and I’m excited to explore it with the Tuck team by my side.”

BoBo joins an already impressive Tuck Entertainment roster, which boasts Canada Drag Race season 2 alumni Beth, and another fan favourite from season 2, Kendall Gender, alongside Felicia Bonée and Narcissa Wolf from the new Drag breakthrough show, Call me Mother. On signing with BoBo, owner Drew Binette said, “We are beyond thrilled to represent Scarlett BoBo and have her join the Tuck family. We have been a big fan of Scarlett’s and she has wowed audiences across the world with her fancy footwork, flawless face and impeccable charm and charisma. Can’t wait for everyone to see what Scarlett will be doing next.”

For more about Tuck Entertainment and to book Scarlett Bobo visit www.tuckentertainment.com.

#END#

Boiler Plate

Scarlett Bobo

Scarlett BoBo is the nightmarish brainchild of Matty Cameron. A fusion of Hollywood golden era icons and pop vixens of the 21st century. She has wowed audiences worldwide with her fancy footwork, flawless face and impeccable charm and charisma, and was in the top 3 of 1st season of Canada's Drag Race! She is also the creator and executive producer of Canada's most inclusive Drag Competition Absolut Empire's Ball.

Tuck Entertainment

Founded in 2015 by Drew Binette, Tuck Entertainment is Canada's oldest drag entertainment and talent management agency with a mission to develop drag artists' brands while propelling the artistry into mainstream culture and media. Tuck Entertainment represents local drag artists across Canada, Canada's Drag Race and Call Me Mother Drag artists. Tuck Entertainment is partnered with Lucas Talent, one of the largest talent agencies across Canada, Aleria Agency, breaking the fashion industry's mould, performance bookings worldwide, and event planning.

Attachment