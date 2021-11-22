LAWSUIT FILED – Novavax Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/nvax.



What is this all about?

On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article, titled “They Rushed the Process’: Vaccine Maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign,” alleging manufacturing and purity problems in Novavax’s process to produce Covid-19 vaccinations for COVAX, an international consortium working to provide two billion doses to middle- and low- income countries. Previously, the U.S. government invested $1.6B in Novavax in 2020, the most devoted to any vaccine manufacturer at the time.

On this news shares of Novavax fell over 20% in premarket trading on October 20, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Novavax, Inc. stock between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 11, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com