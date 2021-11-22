Eargo Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR) (the “Company” or “Eargo”), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, since the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing.



Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance (the “Plan”) and, if Nasdaq accepts the Plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q original filing due date, or until May 16, 2022, to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit the Plan within the 60-calendar day period.

