28 Genesis Healthcare-Affiliated Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2021-22

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare today announced that 28 of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities were identified as Best Nursing Homes for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). Only 13% of the nation's skilled nursing facilities earned the U.S. News High Performing rating.
U.S. News offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. Individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size.
U.S. News relies on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News used a short-term rehabilitation and long-term care rating. The short-term rating aims to provide patients with a clearer view of the quality of care provided by nursing homes to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.
“We are proud of the 28 Genesis-affiliated Centers that have been identified as one of the best in the country,” states David Harrington, Genesis Executive Chairman. “Congratulations to the interdisciplinary teams at each of these centers for their commitment and dedication to quality and positive outcomes.”
Genesis-Affiliated Centers - Best Nursing Homes
Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care:
HERITAGE HALL NORTH
KENT REGENCY CENTER
LOFLAND PARK CENTER
MAPLE GLEN CENTER
TROY HILLS CENTER
Short-Term Rehabilitation:
DOCTORS COMMUNITY REHABILITATION AND PATIENT CARE
FRANKLIN WOODS CENTER
GLEN HILL CENTER
GRANDVIEW CENTER
GREENWOOD CENTER
HATHORNE HILL
LANGDON PLACE OF DOVER
LASELL HOUSE
LOPATCONG CENTER
MILLVILLE CENTER
PINE POINT CENTER
RENAISSANCE MANOR ON CABOT
THE RESERVOIR
THE VILLAGE AT NORTHRISE - DESERT WILLOW I
WARREN CENTER
WILLOWS REHABILITATION & NURSING CENTER
Long-Term Care:
HARBOR HILL CENTER
LIGHTHOUSE NURSING CARE CENTER
MAGNOLIA VILLAGE
NAAMANS CREEK COUNTRY MANOR
PENNSBURG MANOR
UPTOWN REHABILITATION CENTER
WAYNE CENTER
To learn more about these facilities or to find a Genesis-affiliated location near you, visit us at www.genesishcc.com.
About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, offer services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 23 states nationwide. Genesis affiliates provide high-quality post-acute care, long-term care and assisted/senior living services in the local markets in which they serve. All facilities follow a universal staff COVID-19 vaccine requirement to protect patients, residents, families and fellow colleagues. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.