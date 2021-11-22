28 Genesis Healthcare-Affiliated Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2021-22

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare today announced that 28 of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities were identified as Best Nursing Homes for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). Only 13% of the nation's skilled nursing facilities earned the U.S. News High Performing rating.

U.S. News offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. Individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size.



U.S. News relies on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News used a short-term rehabilitation and long-term care rating. The short-term rating aims to provide patients with a clearer view of the quality of care provided by nursing homes to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.



“We are proud of the 28 Genesis-affiliated Centers that have been identified as one of the best in the country,” states David Harrington, Genesis Executive Chairman. “Congratulations to the interdisciplinary teams at each of these centers for their commitment and dedication to quality and positive outcomes.”



Genesis-Affiliated Centers - Best Nursing Homes

Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care:

HERITAGE HALL NORTH

KENT REGENCY CENTER

LOFLAND PARK CENTER

MAPLE GLEN CENTER

TROY HILLS CENTER

Short-Term Rehabilitation:

DOCTORS COMMUNITY REHABILITATION AND PATIENT CARE

FRANKLIN WOODS CENTER

GLEN HILL CENTER

GRANDVIEW CENTER

GREENWOOD CENTER

HATHORNE HILL

LANGDON PLACE OF DOVER

LASELL HOUSE

LOPATCONG CENTER

MILLVILLE CENTER

PINE POINT CENTER

RENAISSANCE MANOR ON CABOT

THE RESERVOIR

THE VILLAGE AT NORTHRISE - DESERT WILLOW I

WARREN CENTER

WILLOWS REHABILITATION & NURSING CENTER

Long-Term Care:

HARBOR HILL CENTER

LIGHTHOUSE NURSING CARE CENTER

MAGNOLIA VILLAGE

NAAMANS CREEK COUNTRY MANOR

PENNSBURG MANOR

UPTOWN REHABILITATION CENTER

WAYNE CENTER



