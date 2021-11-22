AGF Announces Evolution of its Long-Standing Relationship with PFSL Investments Canada Ltd.

AGF to offer a suite of mutual funds exclusively to PFSL customers in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited announced today its investment management business, AGF Investments Inc., (together, “AGF”), has reached a definitive agreement with PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. (“PFSL”), regarding the establishment of a new multi-year product and services distribution arrangement.

As of the date hereof, AGF has been named as one of only two asset management firms set to initially launch on PFSL’s evolving distribution platform, solidifying AGF’s ongoing relationship with the firm.

“At AGF, we have always been committed to putting our clients first, positioning ourselves for mutual success, and supporting the evolution of our strategic partners as they adapt to changes in the market,” said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF. “Given our long-standing partnership with PFSL, we are excited to continue supporting them through the offering of new products uniquely designed to deliver our investment capabilities in a structure that meets the needs of their clients.”



AGF and PFSL have been working together since 1996 to help investors achieve their financial goals. Under this new distribution arrangement AGF intends to deliver a new line-up of mutual funds that will be offered exclusively to PFSL clients in 2022. The new funds are subject to regulatory approval.

Over the tenure of the relationship, AGF has continually strengthened the partnership by delivering new and enhanced investment and technology capabilities with the goal of automating and improving the client and advisor experience and supporting back office operations. AGF continues to evolve its technological capabilities with new features, services, and enhancements that will be an integral part of PFSL’s servicing model going forward.

“The right product line-up combined with effective use of technology and a focus on continual digital transformation have been key to the success of our partnership with PFSL,” said Chris Jackson, Chief Operating Officer, AGF. “We look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

Today, PFSL has approximately 7,400 licensed representatives servicing over 300,000 Canadian individual investors across 460,000 investment accounts.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com