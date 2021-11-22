Sprouts Farmers Market Receives AAA MSCI Rating for ESG

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market today announced it received a rating of AAA in the 2021 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. The AAA rating represents the highest on the scale and signifies a company leading its industry in managing the most significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. It also marks major improvements since Sprouts’ BBB rating last year.



“Over the last two years, we’ve further refined our sustainability focus by partnering with third-party ESG advisors and conducting materiality assessments to understand the issues most important to our stakeholders,” said Brandon Lombardi, chief legal officer and head of ESG. “At Sprouts, we’re proud of the positive impact our business has on the environment, our team members, and the communities we serve.”

Sprouts’ 2020-21 ESG highlights include:

Committed to sourcing 100% RSPO certified palm oil for Our Brands product portfolio

Expanded sourcing of less carbon intensive products such as local, plant-based, and organic

Continued focus on food safety within our stores and supply chain

Expanded board oversight of ESG initiatives

Opened produce distribution centers in Aurora and Orlando to drive network efficiencies reducing transportation emissions and support fresh, local and organic assortment



MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. Learn more about MSCI ESG ratings here.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Contact: 602-682-1553, media@sprouts.com