Aptose to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will be participating in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually.



The Aptose presentation will take the form of a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will be available on the Piper Sandler conference website on demand from November 23 through December 2, 2021. A link to the presentation will be available on Aptose’s website www.aptose.com.

Management also will be participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings during the conference.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has three clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); luxeptinib, an oral, lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, in a Phase 1 a/b clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk MDS. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com

